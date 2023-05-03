Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold being used as an inverted full-back has been a success so far for Jurgen Klopp's side, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest news involving Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Alexander-Arnold has put in some impressive displays in his new role and the switch is bearing fruit for Liverpool, as he has notched six assists in his last five Premier League matches, as per Transfermarkt.

As per Sky Sports, Reds boss Klopp has commented on the impact the £180k-a-week ace has made in his fresh role, stating: "We've always known he has the potential to do it. But, to play a role, it's not about a player. It's about having the whole system in place. You have to set it up. We have to train."

Liverpool have also remained unbeaten in the five fixtures that Alexander-Arnold has featured as an inverted full-back, demonstrating that they have adapted to this change in functional style.

The Liverpool Echo cite that Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has also spoken about how Klopp's tactical alteration has benefited his side, saying: "It's a work in progress, but we all like it. We all have to be able to change in times and sometimes Trent has to drop, whereas sometimes he has to go higher. Other players then have to drop, so we keep working on it and I think the manager has been saying it many times with the counter-pressing, everyone comes across, makes the pitch as small as possible and we have a big chance to win it back if we lose it. Everyone has to feel the freedom in possession to feel important, so that is what we have to do."

In 2022/23, Alexander-Arnold has made 46 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, registering three goals and nine assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke thinks that Liverpool may have taken inspiration from the way Manchester City and Arsenal also operate in similar systems.

O'Rourke told FFC: "Obviously, other teams have had success doing it. Arsenal and Manchester City have both had full-backs moved into midfield as well. Maybe it's something that Jurgen Klopp has noticed and he's going to give Trent a go at it and so far it's paid off."

Why has Jurgen Klopp chosen to move Trent Alexander-Arnold into a new role?

Many modern-day sides operate with inverted full-backs because it affords more license for them to get forward and cause problems. At the same time, it also helps to isolate wingers one-on-one with opposition defenders.

In the case of Liverpool, this means that Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo, for instance, have more opportunities to get on the ball and advance into dangerous attacking phases rather than being forced to turn back into trouble and start moves all over again.

Of course, the fallback of having full-backs pushed up into midfield at times can be the space that is left to be exploited in behind; however, Klopp has been able to counter this by situating the likes of Fabinho or Jordan Henderson in front of the defence, as seen in Liverpool's recent 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

It is a system not without its flaws; however, Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a marked improvement in consistency over the last few games and this may give Klopp food for thought heading into 2023/24.