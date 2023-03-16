After squandering a two-goal advantage to slump to a chastening 5-2 defeat at Anfield against Real Madrid three weeks ago, Liverpool's prestigious European history and Champions League exploits under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp left the devoting fanbase with a sliver of hope; a flame, refusing to quench at the heart of the storm.

The fire in the Reds' bellies was extinguished this time, however, with Liverpool's struggling season compounded by the tame and tepid performance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

So often under Klopp's reign at the club has the city of Madrid been the crux of the European struggles - Liverpool did win the 2018/19 Champions League, the first major honour under the German manager - but have since fallen by the hand of Atletico Madrid in the ensuing campaign, now knocked out by Los Blancos for three successive seasons.

Karim Benzema scored the solitary goal of the affair in Spain, capitalising on some questionable Reds defending as the game approached the closing stage, ending the already infinitesimal chance of a historic upset.

For the majority of the second leg, it was a competitive affair that might've even been labelled enthralling had the aggregate score been level, both sides threatening, but with Carlo Ancelotti's holding champions always looking the sharper, the deadlier, the higher in quality, bolstered by their lead, Liverpool came up short.

Was Alexander-Arnold at fault vs Real Madrid?

Rising through the youth ranks, perhaps Liverpool's greatest homegrown talent since Steven Gerrard, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a staple to all the success that Klopp has bestowed upon the vibrant red of Merseyside, and it is no coincidence that the silverware-laden chapter has been concurrent to the 24-year-old's emergence.

Indeed, the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup have all been gleaned over past seasons, with the ball-playing master's unparalleled vision and aptitude with his pinging deliveries cementing his stature as one of the leading creative forces in world football.

Having forged 262 appearances for Liverpool, his only club, the £180k-per-week dynamo has scored 15 goals and supplied 65 assists, ranking among the top 2% of full-backs in Europe for progressive passes and the top 3% for shot-creating actions, as per FBref.

But against Real, Alexander-Arnold's defensive frailties were illuminated, with journalist Scott Saunders stating he was "taunted all night" against the likes of Vinicius Jr., who has comprehensively bested the 18-cap Englishman across recent years.

As per Sofascore, the former Kirkby graduate's lowly match rating of 6.1 was the lowest from any player across either side, illustrating just how ineffective he was, nullified across every facet of his trade.

In the thick of the action with 79 touches, Alexander-Arnold did make one key pass and completed five of his ten crosses but did lose possession an almighty 22 times.

Having failed to come out on top in any of his seven duels either, he was simply not robust or combative enough to effectively contribute against the Champions League's most illustrious outfit in Real Madrid.

More alarming, perhaps, is the fact that the ace was dribbled past on six occasions, bullied and belittled in his duties; for context, no other full-back on the pitch was dribbled past more than twice, with Alexander-Arnold branded a "training dummy" by Casey Evans, so inept was the defender against the imperious home faithful.

The fact that Andy Robertson was not dribbled past a single time on the alternating flank, winning both his ground duels, is evidence that the attacking left flank was the preferred avenue for Ancelotti's side, a recipe served with success.

Diogo Jota was himself culpable for a poor performance, earning a 6.4 rating and being called "sloppy" by Neil Jones, and with Liverpool needing goals and failing to find the back of the net even once, a large portion of the blame certainly must lie with the offensive outlets.

But with Alexander-Arnold ostensibly the more dynamic and creative full-back in European football, on a night requiring a hero, Klopp's phenom failed to deliver, and Liverpool's last, albeit slim, chance of silverware slipped away as solemnly as the former intensity that has dissipated like dust in the wind.