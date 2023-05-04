Liverpool extended their winning run in the Premier League to five matches as they beat Marco Silva's Fulham side 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds took the lead shortly before half time as Darwin Nunez robbed Issa Diop of the ball before going down in the box to win a penalty, which Mohamed Salah dutifully dispatched past Bernd Leno from 12 yards.

Jurgen Klopp's side had chances to increase their lead and racked up 1.73 xG - to the opposition's 0.69 - but they ended the game with Salah's goal turning out to be the winner.

Whilst the Egypt international scored the only goal on the night, a hero alongside the forward for Klopp's team was right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as he produced another excellent performance in his new role.

How did Trent Alexander-Arnold perform against Fulham?

The England international was exceptional against the Cottagers and dictated the match by drifting inside into central areas to dominate the ball and control the flow of the game with his superb range of passing.

As per Sofascore, the maestro had a whopping 122 touches of the ball and completed 80% of his 93 attempted passes along with two of his five attempted crosses, whilst creating one 'big chance'.

Journalist Sam McGuire claimed that Liverpool have "created a monster" in Alexander-Arnold by allowing the academy graduate the freedom to alternate between his usual right-back position and a central midfield role.

This has been a genius move by Klopp as it has allowed the Englishman to make the most of his technical ability in possession instead of being reduced to only receiving the ball out wide.

However, the £180k-per-week gem did not shy away from the defensive side of the game. As per Sofascore, the dynamo made three tackles, two interceptions, two clearances, and one block.

He also won five of his eight (63%) individual battles with these statistics showing that the 24-year-old had an excellent game at both ends of the pitch.

Alexander-Arnold, who lost the ball 26 times in his attempts to get his team on the attack, was able to combine his quality with aggression and efficiency out of possession to piece together a superb showing that stood out ahead of the rest of his outfield colleagues.

He recorded the highest Sofascore rating (8.2) in the match, with Salah (7.8) second, on the night, which adds further proof that the decision to alter his role in the system has been a game-changing call by Klopp.

As writer Joel Rabinowitz noted, the Liverpudlian is back to "bossing games with a swagger." As such, it's no surprise that the club's return to form has coincided with the right-back's transformation.