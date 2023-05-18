Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to sign a bumper long-term contract at Liverpool following his resurgence in form, transfer insider Jacque Talbot has claimed.

What's going on with Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool?

The England international had drawn criticism for his performances earlier this season but looks back to his best form as Liverpool's recent revival has seen them return to the hunt for a top-four spot.

The 24-year-old's current deal, which was signed in 2021, expires in 2025, but he is now expected to sign a lengthy extension which will keep him at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Talbot revealed the details of his deal, which will come as a boost to Jurgen Klopp.

"Trent Alexander Arnold looks set to have talks this summer over fresh terms. He signed his last deal in 2021 and that was a four-year deal until 2025," he stated.

"So what I hear is that the club have been in talks about putting him down for six years, that will be the effect of it wouldn't go to 2031, it will begin in the summer and takes over as a new payment going forward, so it'd be six years on the 21."

How important is Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool?

The right-back has appeared in all but one of Liverpool's Premier League games this season but faced criticism for his defensive ability earlier on in the campaign (via Transfermarkt).

However, he has shone going forward in recent weeks, with a goal and six assists in his last eight appearances, having registered just two assists in his previous 27 appearances.

His last appearance saw him dispatch a stunning free-kick against Leicester City, and since his move from a standard attacking right-back role to a hybrid-midfield position, he has begun to play with more confidence again, and Liverpool have benefitted, registering seven league victories in a row.

Alexander-Arnold has been described as "very good" by Brentford manager Thomas Frank, and he is a player who is seemingly highly appreciated at his club.

The lack of an alternative right-back in the Liverpool squad means that if he is absent, the current options to replace him are James Milner, Joe Gomez or young talent Calvin Ramsay, and this highlights how key his presence is to the side.

Although he appears to be out of favour with England boss Gareth Southgate, Alexander-Arnold committing his future to the club will be a positive sign for Liverpool heading into the summer window.