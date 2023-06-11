Liverpool's interest in signing a new right-back this summer doesn't make sense, according to RedMenTV's Ste Hoare.

After a disappointing season, the Premier League side has a number of different positions to address in the transfer window, but with Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club, recruiting another right-back is quite a confusing move for six-time Champions League winners.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Reds have been busy in the transfer market already, recently completing the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister, and they've been linked to several other midfielders, including Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga, but recent reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp's side are also looking for a new right-back.

Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are several senior members of the club's first team that are departing in the off-season, while the Reds are prepared to send Fabio Carvalho out on loan, so the club have several major holes to fill within the side, so adding a right-back, a position that's seemingly secured by Alexander-Arnold doesn't make sense to Hoare.

What has Ste Hoare said about Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Unless the plans are for Klopp to push the defender into midfield, Hoare isn't entirely convinced by the news that the club are looking for a new right-back.

Speaking to Football FanCast, the RedMenTV host said: "For me, signing a right-back just doesn't make any sense at the moment.

"Unless there's some plan to put Trent in midfield, but I just don't see where he fits playing in midfield. We'd have to play in a 4-2-3-1 or something like that which Jurgen doesn't seem to want to do.

"So, for me, the links to a right-back don't really make sense."

Do Liverpool need to upgrade at right-back?

While a lot of questions have been asked about the 24-year-old's defensive capabilities, and largely for good reason, only Ibrahima Konate has averaged more tackles and interceptions than Alexander-Arnold out of the Reds' current defenders (minimum 15 league games played) and only Mohamed Salah had a better average rating that his 7.11 on WhoScored.

Couple that with the 10 assists and four goals the full-back added to the side in all competitions as well and his contribution to the team can't be understated.

With a midfield that needs a revamp, and an effective forward in Firmino needing to be replaced, signing a right-back isn't a matter of emergency and shouldn't take priority over the rest of Liverpool's transfer business and unless they move Alexander-Arnold into midfield, they'll be hard-pressed to find a defender who offers more on both sides of the pitch anyway.