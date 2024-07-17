Liverpool manager Arne Slot is currently preparing for his first season in the dugout at Anfield as he attempts to follow on from the legendary Jurgen Klopp.

The former Feyenoord head coach will be tasked with competing for silverware and possibly the Premier League title in his first year at the club, which leaves little room for an adaptation period.

Supporters have been used to success in recent years, most recently winning the League Cup under Klopp earlier this year, and may not want a transitional season that sees them fall away from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Reds are yet to make a signing during the summer transfer window to bolster Slot's squad, though, and their activity in the market could dictate how ambitious they can be with their aims for the 2024/25 campaign.

There is also the concern that some players could move on from Anfield before the window slams shut at the end of August, and that could cause further issues for the Dutch boss to contend with in his first few months in England.

European interest in Liverpool star

According to Sport BILD reporter Christian Falk, Real Madrid are interested in a swoop to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

The journalist claims that the Spanish giants are getting concrete about their interest in the England international, who recently returned from the European Championship as a losing finalist with his country.

He adds that the Reds academy graduate's current contract at Anfield is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, and the defender is yet to put pen to paper on an extension.

This means that Liverpool will risk losing him for nothing next year if they do not agree a fresh contract with him before the end of the current window, as he could sign a pre-contract deal with a foreign team from January 2025 onwards.

Falk also reveals that Alexander-Arnold is interested in a transfer to the LaLiga champions, where he could link up with his England teammate Jude Bellingham, and could, therefore, be tempted to make the switch.

The reporter states that there has already been contact between the two parties but does not reveal how much Liverpool would demand from Real Madrid in order to allow the full-back to move on in the coming weeks.

This means that it remains to be seen how likely a transfer is for the English sensation this summer but the report does show that Alexander-Arnold is open to moving on and that should concern Slot and Reds fans, as his exit would be as sad as Klopp's.

Jurgen Klopp's tearful Liverpool goodbye

The German manager shocked the world when he suddenly announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season back in January.

Klopp revealed in his goodbye video that he was running out of energy and was not prepared to keep going, again and again, each year in all competitions, resulting in his need to take a break from the game.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund chief confirmed that he had already told the club his decision in November of last year, which gave them plenty of time to identify Slot as his successor.

It was an emotional time for Klopp, the club, and the supporters as it ended an almost-nine-year stay on Merseyside for the charming tactician.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool trophies Season Competition 2018/19 Champions League 2019/20 UEFA Super Cup 2019/20 Premier League 2019/20 Club World Cup 2021/22 FA Cup 2021/22 League Cup 2023/24 Community Shield 2023/24 League Cup

As you can see in the table above, the 57-year-old manager won eight trophies in less than nine years with the English giants, a thoroughly impressive haul.

He became the first coach in the club's history to win the Premier League title and secured Europe's premier cup competition by lifting the Champions League after a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

Klopp also finished his Liverpool career with a trophy last season, beating Chelsea on penalties in the final of the League Cup at Wembley earlier this year.

His long and illustrious spell in the dugout at Anfield, coupled with the sudden timing of his announcement, made it a sad moment for supporters and the club when he decided to call time on his career with the Reds.

Now, Alexander-Arnold leaving in the same summer could be as sad as the manager's departure, due to his affinity with Liverpool and the quality that he provides on the pitch.

Why Trent joining Real Madrid would be as sad as Klopp's exit

Firstly, the 25-year-old star has spent his entire career with the club to date, including academy football, and is a local, Liverpool-born, talent.

Per Transfermarkt, Alexander-Arnold joined the academy in 2004 and this means that this year marks 20 years for the impressive right-back, across youth and senior level.

Since making his debut in the 2016/17 season under Klopp, the right-footed wizard has gone on to rack up 19 goals and 81 assists in 310 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He was a key player for the German head coach for the majority of his tenure at Anfield and, of course, played a big role in those aforementioned eight trophy successes in the last nine years or so.

This is the first reason why his exit would be as sad as Klopp's as the superb full-back has been an integral part of the team's success for many, many, years and is a local-born academy product who is synonymous with Liverpool.

23/24 Premier League Trent Alexander-Arnold Appearances 28 Goals 3 Assists 4 Big chances created 17 Key passes per game 2.3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Alexander-Arnold is also a key player to the club in the here and now after another fantastically creative season for the Reds in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old ace, who Klopp described as a "world-class" footballer, was let down by his teammates in the final third in the top-flight last term as they only scored four goals from the 17 'big chances' that he created.

These statistics show that the defender is a huge creative threat for Liverpool and losing him would be a huge blow for Slot, due to the quality that would be lost, and that is another reason why his exit would be as sad as Klopp's - as supporters would be seeing own of their own and a world-class talent move on.