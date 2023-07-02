Liverpool were expected to sign "three midfielders" in the summer transfer window, but the position Trent Alexander-Arnold ultimately ends up playing in preseason could change that plan to be "two midfielders and a fullback", believes transfer insider Dean Jones.

Liverpool transfer news - who is linked to Liverpool?

The big transfer news for Liverpool this week has been the developments around Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Athletic have reported that the club have met with the 22-year-old's representatives to discuss personal terms with a view to the player making a permeant move to Merseyside this summer, with things being stepped up.

A bit closer to home now, and the Reds have also been heavily linked with a move for Southampton's exciting young midfielder, Romeo Lavia, with the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that Liverpool have 'opened talks' with the South coast club.

The 19-time league winners have already completed one midfield signing this summer, Argentinian international Alexis Mac Allister, who the club signed from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month for an estimated initial fee of £35m.

What has Dean Jones said about Liverpool's transfer window?

Jones made a point of assessing Liverpool's current players before making too many guesses as to who they might pursue in the summer and what positions they might focus on.

Speaking to Football Fancast, he said: "I think we should also consider what Liverpool have already to work with, and the use of Trent next season. I mean, I'm intrigued to know what actually we see from Trent. Once we get into preseason and where he's lining up.

Interestingly, he believes that the position Jurgen Klopp decides to play Trent in will have a huge impact on the club's overall transfer vision, adding: "Like we've been expecting three midfielders to be signed, really, over the course of this summer, but it could be two midfielders and a fullback that that turns into."

How good was Trent Alexander Arnold last year?

It was a mixed year for Trent, to say the least. While he still excelled in certain metrics and was often a joy to watch, he was also frequently caught out in the defensive side of the game.

Andy Jones of the Athletic pinpointed his display against Crystal Palace earlier this year as the perfect 'microcosm' in which fans could see his brilliant best and ever-increasing frailties, all in one game.

Klopp has recognised the growing criticism of his superstar right-back in recent seasons but defended him, arguing that some of the mistakes are due to a lack of rest, saying after the Palace game, "Trent plays all the games."

That said, at his best, very few, if any, can do what the Liverpool born-gem can do.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, Trent sits in the top 1% for expected assists, the top 2% of attempted passes and progressive passes, the top 4% for shot-creating actions and the top 8% for assists.

Those are the kind of underlying numbers that Klopp was referencing when he called the dynamic fullback a "world class talent" just a couple of years ago.

Whether Liverpool decides to persist with Trent in the backline or slowly move him into a midfield role, he will still be considered one of the game's best players if he can maintain the level of performance we have seen from him so many times before.