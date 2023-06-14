Liverpool have enquired about a deal to bring Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams back to the Premier League, according to reports.

Is Tyler Adams leaving Leeds?

The United States international only arrived at Elland Road from RB Leipzig last summer and made a total of 26 appearances during his debut season, but despite still having four years remaining on his contract, his future is already up in the air.

The Whites talisman was not only his side’s overall top-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 6.73 which is bound to attract interest, but with Sam Allardyce’s former outfit suffering relegation, they will likely be forced to cash in on some of their prized assets during the transfer window.

Newcastle, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest have already been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old, but if the following update is to be believed, FSG and Jurgen Klopp are ready to enter the running to bring Adams to Anfield.

Are Liverpool signing Adams?

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have been “checking on his availability” and could be about to “join the race” ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Adams has already “told” Leeds that he wants to stage a return to the top-flight and is “aware” of the admiration he’s receiving. The Athletic have additionally stated that the Yorkshire club “want” a fee of £40m in order to sanction the midfielder’s sale.

Should FSG splash the cash on Adams?

Liverpool will be aware that with Adams being a defensive midfielder, he isn’t strong in the offensive aspect of his game, having failed to score or assist any goals in his opening season at Leeds, but he is extremely effective in his natural role.

The YMU Group client ranks in the 99th percentile for tackles and the 97th percentile for blocks vs other midfielders in the top five European leagues, via FBRef, and his constant desire to get stuck in and amazing work rate has seen him dubbed the “heart and lungs” of a squad by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The World Cup participant would also add wonderful versatility to Klopp’s squad having operated in seven different positions since the start of his career, including four in the midfield and even everywhere across the backline, which is a great attribute for the manager to have at his disposal should any unexpected injuries occur, therefore making this a no-brainer of a deal to wrap up over the summer if FSG can whittle the price down a bit.