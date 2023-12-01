Liverpool could complete the signing of a world-renowned superstar who has been described as an “alien”, according to an exciting new transfer update.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future in doubt

The Reds are expected to potentially delve into the transfer market in the January window, with a new centre-back option possibly being looked at, as well as a defensive midfielder. The likes of Goncalo Inacio and Andre have both been linked with moves to Anfield.

It could be that next summer sees more significant business take place, however, and the future of Mohamed Salah will of course end up being a major talking point. The 31-year-old is one of the greatest players in the history of the club, taking his goal tally to 199 in Thursday's 4-0 win over LASK in the Europa League, but there is concern over losing him in 2024.

Back in the summer, Liverpool rejected a £150m bid for Salah from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, and it feels almost certain that interest in him will return in the near future. The Egyptian King is out of contract with the Reds in 2025, so it is slowly reaching a key point when it comes to his future on Merseyside.

Liverpool considering swoop to sign Kylian Mbappe

According to an eye-catching new claim from TEAMtalk, Liverpool could genuinely sign Kylian Mbappe next summer in an incredible move, although it would only happen if Salah leaves at Anfield.

"The sale of Mohamed Salah next summer could open the door for Liverpool to land Kylian Mbappe but they face a tough contest to beat Real Madrid to his signature, TEAMtalk can reveal.

"The striker is out of contract and has told the French side he is keen to leave, with many expecting him to move to Real Madrid. However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that a number of clubs are considering a swoop for him, including Premier League giants Liverpool, who would love to add a new world-class player like Mbappe to their attack."

If Liverpool managed to entice Mbappe to the club next year, it would be a truly sensational piece of business, considering he is arguably the leading player of his generation. Still only 24 years of age, the Paris Saint-Germain striker has already won the World Cup, not to mention scoring a hat-trick in last year's defeat to Argentina in the final, and he has scored 229 goals in 277 appearances for PSG.

Kylian Mbappe's PSG record Total Appearances 277 Goals 229 Assists 100

In truth, Mbappe is about the one player who it would actually make sense to replace Salah with, considering he is one of the few talents in world football capable of producing similar levels of relentless world-class end product. He has been described as an "alien" by Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, and he is also seven years younger than the Liverpool legend.

It is hard to see him moving to Anfield, however, with a switch to Real Madrid looking far more on the cards at the end of this season, but if Salah is to leave next summer, the Reds need to be looking at players of Mbappe's calibre to replace him.