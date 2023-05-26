Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.

What’s the latest on Micky van de Ven to Liverpool?

According to inews, the Reds are keen to bring the 22-year-old to Anfield, with sources close to the player having indicated that Liverpool are one of the clubs to have been tracking his progress.

Speculation has gained momentum as Jörg Schmadtke is set to be unveiled as Liverpool’s new sporting director, and due to his excellent links in Germany, this promising centre-back could be on his way to the north west.

Previous reports suggest the centre-back could cost around €30m (£26m).

Who could Micky van de Ven replace at Liverpool?

The 22-year-old has quickly developed an impressive reputation in the Bundesliga due to his competence on the ball and his ability to play out from the back.

This is showcased by the fact that the Dutchman ranks in the top 10% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries per 90, as well as the highest 15% for successful take-ons per 90, according to FBref.

The former Volendam starlet has captained the Netherlands U21 side and clocked a top speed of 35.87 km/h to display his frightening physicality and pace of recovery.

This young, athletic, and astute defender fits the bill for the blueprint of the Liverpool rebuild, as Jurgen Klopp aims to reshape an ageing squad.

One player who could face limited game time in the face of this objective is Joel Matip, who has undeniably regressed from last year.

The season prior, the £100k-per-week man averaged 1.5 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per Premier League game and was part of a whopping 17 clean sheets - but this campaign, he has only managed 1.1 and 1.3 for the same metrics, and has only featured in three clean sheets.

The Cameroonian has been a great servant to the Merseyside outfit with seven years of service and 186 appearances, but at 31 years old, he is nearing the twilight years of his career and the club may need to resort to a more spritely and dynamic alternative for its long-term future.

Over 32 Bundesliga appearances, the titan has been labelled as a “giant” and someone who is “flourishing” under Niko Kovac - as per Ronan Murphy.

Hailed as a “dominant” and “complete” defender by scout Jacek Kulig, he has been praised for his “great positioning” and for being a “tenacious tackler.”

With Champions League qualification having seemingly slipped through Liverpool’s grasp, the signing of van de Ven to replace the declining Matip could be crucial to get the club back to where it should be.