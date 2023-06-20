Liverpool are believed to hold an interest in Napoli's prolific forward Victor Osimhen as they look to bounce back from a lacklustre season in the Premier League.

What's the latest on Victor Osimhen to Liverpool?

That's according to yesterday's edition of Corriere dello Sport (via Paisley Gates), who state that with a vested interest in the ace from the Reds, Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, the Serie A champions are demanding around €150m (£128m) for their talisman.

Osimhen has been one of Europe's most prolific forwards this season and has been instrumental in his outfit's triumphant campaign, but with just two years left on his current contract, Partenopi may be forced into considering a sale if negotiations are fruitless.

Liverpool's frontline is probably the area least desperate for reinforcements and given that the midfield holds a hole following contract conclusions this month, Osimhen's signature might be hard to obtain.

Despite this, Klopp will admire his superlative skill set and could look to test the waters by initiating negotiations.

How many goals has Victor Osimhen scored?

Since signing from Lille for £81m in 2020, Osimhen has scored 59 goals and supplied 14 assists from 101 appearances, bursting into prominence this term and plundering 31 strikes from 39 outings, now heralded as "world-class" by Matteo Bonetti.

The £90k-per-week phenom ranks among the top 1% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 1% for total shots and the top 3% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, as per FBref.

Dubbed a "goal-scoring machine" by journalist Josh Bunting, Osimhen would bring a potency only a select few in world football could rival, providing Jurgen Klopp with the dream rival to Manchester City's devastating striker Erling Haaland.

Liverpool hoped to have found their own new talisman last summer after completing a club-record transfer for Darwin Nunez, potentially reaching £85m, but a somewhat underwhelming maiden year on Merseyside has left the Uruguayan requiring an upswing in his cutting edge to truly cement a starting berth and wreak havoc as anticipated, with club legend Robbie Fowler saying he is "too wasteful".

Coincidentally, Nunez is listed as a comparable player on FBref to the 25-cap Nigerian, albeit far less convincing in his frontal prowess at present, ranking among the top 1% of peers for total shots and the top 12% for rate of non-penalty goals per 90, which is by no means unimpressive but highlights the missed opportunities that have contributed to the Reds' malaise this year.

Still only 23-years-old, Nunez has ample time to grow into his skin but Klopp will be tantalised by the prospect of signing such a first-class attacker in Osimhen and despite his exorbitant valuation, could lodge a formal offer as he looks to rebuild Liverpool's once-imperious squad.

He is the “heart and soul” - as stated by journalist Mina Rzouki - of Napoli's thriving outfit and he could emulate such an aura at Anfield and spearhead a coveted renaissance, albeit at the expense of Nunez who could well be banished from the starting XI as a result.