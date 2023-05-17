Liverpool may call on the connection between Virgil Van Dijk and transfer target Jurrien Timber as the Reds try to bring the talented Ajax defender to Anfield this summer.

Both players regularly pitch up on the same side for the Netherlands national team, which is something that Van Dijk has previously used as leverage to help his club land January signing Cody Gakpo.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jurrien Timber?

As per Soccer News via The Mirror, Liverpool legend John Barnes has claimed that Van Dijk is helping Liverpool in their mission to land Timber by telling him to reject Manchester United in favour of a move to Anfield.

The 59-year-old said in an interview: “Of course, I know that he played together with Van Dijk in the Dutch national team and according to the latest rumours Van Dijk has told him that he has to go to Anfield. He is a good player and would therefore be a good asset to Liverpool. Virgil is already over 30 and he will not stay with the club forever. So in the long term, it’s not just about coming to the Reds to form a duo with Van Dijk."

METRO have detailed that both Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on bringing in the 21-year-old, who could cost around £44 million to acquire from Ajax.

Journalist Dean Jones has also suggested that Van Dijk may look to lean on Timber's friendship with him in a recent interview with Football FanCast, stating: "He's become a secret football agent Van Dijk with his little connections in the game, if they can keep leaning on them to get deals done, then you absolutely have to make the most of that. There's sometimes it is a logical thing to do, if a player has a direct connection with somebody that you're after, then I've always felt like you should lean on that bond. Obviously, he's going to understand what Liverpool have been through already. But, Van Dijk has been able to work wonders before for him. Why not try and repeat it?"

Should Liverpool try and sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax this summer?

Yes, Timber is up there with the most talented young defenders in Europe and has even been heralded as a "great player and a true professional" by Van Dijk himself.

In 2022/23, £50k-a-week ace Timber has made 45 appearances in all competitions for Ajax, registering two goals and two assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Football Insider report that Liverpool defender Joel Matip could depart the club this summer if an offer of £10-15 million is submitted for his services, signifying the need for Jurgen Klopp to add younger reinforcements to his backline.

Timber would fit the brief and then some, with WhoScored showing that he has managed an average of 1.8 clearances per match this term, demonstrating his awareness to dangerous situations.

His capacity to operate in central defence or at right-back would also be a huge plus point for Klopp, who has recently moved Trent Alexander-Arnold into a more advanced position to maximise his attacking output. Utilising Timber as a right-back could make sense and allow Alexander-Arnold to have a free role in midfield when needed.

FBRef note that the Netherlands international has also provided an offensive threat from the flank in 2022/23, having successfully carried out 54 shot-creating actions in the Eredivisie, which is something Trent was known for at right back.

Of course, interest is bound to be vast in Timber come the transfer window. However, if Van Dijk can work his magic once more and convince Timber to move to Anfield, Liverpool could have a potential superstar on their hands.