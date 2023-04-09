Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been slammed by a wide section of the media after his error-ridden display.

What's the latest on Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool?

On Easter Sunday in the Premier League, the Reds played host to Arsenal at Anfield in a game that lived up to expectations.

Mikel Arteta and co got off to a flying start as Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring after just eight minutes before Gabriel Jesus doubled that lead before the 30-minute mark.

Mo Salah managed to pull one back before the halftime break and then had the chance to equalise in the second half when Rob Holding was penalised for a foul on Diogo Jota.

However, the Egyptian dragged his penalty wide from 12 yards. In the end, Liverpool did eventually equalise through Roberto Firmino as his 87th-minute effort was enough to see the game end 2-2.

Despite the comeback, it seems not everyone on the home side got away without coming in for some security in the media.

Most notably, Van Dijk was slammed for his poor outing. For instance, in the player ratings for the Express, he was handed a 3/10 for his efforts with journalist Stuart Ballard writing: "A game the Dutchman will want to forget after making key mistakes for both of Arsenal's goals."

How poor was Van Dijk against Arsenal?

As Ballard points out, the Dutchman certainly could have done more for both goals as he first failed to clear the ball as it fell into the path of Martinelli for the opener, before he then lost Jesus in the box as the Brazilian headed in at the far post.

Others in the media noted his poor performance. YouTube Mark Goldbridge wrote on Twitter: "No joke Wes Brown is better than Van Dijk. Did it for longer."

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst added: "It was ridiculous at the time and it looks certifiable now that anyone regarded Van Dijk a greater centre-half than multiple title winners. The true greats perform and win season after season. Van Dijk was great but his drop-off has been staggering."

While Terry Flewers suggested that he ought to be dropped, saying: "Van Dijk and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] at fault again, Klopp must drop them!"

When you look at SofaScore it doesn't make for pretty reading either. With a 6.1 rating, the centre-back was the worst on the pitch from either team.

On top of that, he lost the ball 12 times, completed just 1/5 long balls, won just 1/4 ground duels, was dribbled past twice, and picked up one yellow.