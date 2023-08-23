Liverpool vs Newcastle United is one of the most exciting fixtures in Premier League history. Some of the competition's very best matches have come in this one.

Of course, many of those games came in the mid-90s, with both sides unsuccessfully vying to win the title. Newcastle fell off dramatically in the 2000s, however, and while the games were typically still memorable, the significance wasn't quite there.

But now it's back. Newcastle took Liverpool's place in the Champions League with a fourth-placed finish last season - and the Reds want it back. This fixture is now one of the absolute biggest in the competition and interest in this game is the highest it's been for 25 years.

So what can we expect? Here at Football FanCast, we took a look at everything that has gone on in this fixture before.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United: After previous matches, what's their head-to-head record?

Liverpool and Newcastle have met a lot in their history - 183 times, to be precise. That's the sixth-most of any opponent for the Reds, and third-most of any for the Magpies.

And given that number of games, it's no surprise that their first meeting was all the way back in 1893. Also unsurprising is that since then, this has been a fairly dominant fixture for Liverpool.

The Reds have won just under half of the fixtures at 90, with Newcastle replying with 49 wins of their own. That leaves 44 draws. Liverpool have the historical record, then - but they do in just about every fixture they play.

Liverpool wins: 90

90 Draws: 44

44 Newcastle wins: 49

Liverpool vs Newcastle United: What's the record at Anfield?

It's not exactly a shock that Liverpool are even better when playing at Anfield. In fact, Newcastle have remarkably few wins on the ground given the long history here.

91 of the 183 games have been on Merseyside. Liverpool have won a remarkable 61 of those, drawing another 18. That leaves Newcastle with just 12 wins in 91 attempts. There truly can't be many grounds - if any - that they have a worse record on.

That's reflected in the goals, too. Liverpool average well over two goals a game at home to Newcastle with 207 in 91 games, compared to their opponents' 89.

Liverpool wins: 61

61 Draws: 18

18 Newcastle wins: 12

Liverpool vs Newcastle: What's the record at St. James' Park?

It's rare that Liverpool have a comfortably negative record on any ground but here we are. Newcastle are undoubtedly the strongest side in this fixture when playing at St. James' Park.

Again, they've met 91 times, just as with Anfield. Newcastle have won 37 of those, however, compared to Liverpool's 28. No, it's not quite the same as the Reds' home dominance, but they don't typically have negative records like this. Especially one that would take at least a decade to overhaul.

Newcastle shade the goals, too, as you'd expect. Both teams average over one goal per game in the North East, but the Magpies have 128 to Liverpool's 112,

Liverpool wins: 28

28 Draws: 26

26 Newcastle wins: 37

Liverpool vs Newcastle: What's the record on neutral grounds?

Liverpool and Newcastle have met once on neutral ground - the 1974 FA Cup final. That was at Wembley, with 100,000 people in attendance as the Reds sought their second-ever FA Cup. Newcastle, in comparison, were seeking their seventh.

But Liverpool won this one comfortably, running out 3-0 winners. Future-Newcastle legend Kevin Keegan scored twice, with Steve Heighway netting the other for the Reds.

This was a significant game for other reasons, however. This was Bill Shankly's final match in charge of Liverpool before his shock retirement as his assistant Bob Paisley took over for the new season. Shankly remains the most important figure in the Reds' history, though Paisley would oversee the most successful period of any English club in history.

And to top it off, both Terry McDermott and Alan Kennedy lined up for Newcastle in this fixture. Paisley would eventually sign both for Liverpool, McDermott joining after this game and Kennedy four years later. The pair would retire as incredibly successful Anfield legends.

Liverpool wins: 1

1 Newcastle wins: 0

Liverpool vs Newcastle: What's the Premier League record?

Of course, the majority of these fixtures have come in the Premier League since 1992 - as will their upcoming meeting at Anfield. In total, we've seen 56 games under the PL brand.

And given the respective statures over that time, it's of little surprise that the Reds come out on top. Newcastle were just as big in the mid-90s, certainly, but it hasn't been much of a fight since.

Liverpool have won 33 of the 56 games, with Newcastle winning just 11. In fact, there have been more draws than Magpies wins (12).

The Reds also average over two goals per game in the Premier League fixture, scoring 113 in 56 games. Newcastle barely average one, having scored 58.

Liverpool wins: 33

33 Draws: 12

12 Newcastle wins: 11

Liverpool vs Newcastle: What team has the most goals?

Given their far superior record, it's not exactly a shock that Liverpool have also scored the most goals in this fixture by some way. They boast 322 goals in 183 games across all competitions.

Newcastle have over 100 fewer, though still at least average over a goal per game. They've scored 217 in 183 games.

In the top flight (both Premier League and old First Division), Liverpool have 292 of their goals to Newcastle's 203. So no matter which way you cut it - and in literally every competition - the Reds dominate goals in this fixture.

Liverpool goals: 322

Newcastle goals: 217

Liverpool vs Newcastle: What was Liverpool's biggest win?

Liverpool's biggest win over Newcastle is 6-0 - a feat they've accomplished twice.

The first came in 1967 at Anfield. Tony Hateley, in his sole season with Liverpool, scored a hat-trick, with Roger Hunt score twice. Emlyn Hughes added another as the Reds ran riot.

46 years later, Liverpool did it again - though, this time at St James' Park. Brendan Rodgers' side were fantastic, with Daniel Agger getting them off to a great start on three minutes. Fabio Borini would score in this one, too, while Daniel Sturridge scored a brace.

Most of note, though, was Sunderland-born Jordan Henderson also scoring a brace - his only one for Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: What was Newcastle's biggest win?

Despite Liverpool dominating this fixture, Newcastle's biggest win is actually the biggest of either side. They won a ridiculous game 9-2 back in 1934 - no one has matched a seven-goal margin since.

This one featured hat tricks from both Jimmy Richardson and Sam Weaver. Jimmy Boyd, Tommy Lang and Ron Williams all got one each, while Liverpool replied through Harry Taylor and an Alec Betton own goal.

It won't shock anyone to learn that Liverpool finished 18th in a 22-team league this season. What might shock you is that Newcastle finished even lower, 21st, and were relegated. We feel reasonably confident saying that this is the only seven-goal win over Liverpool by a relegated side.

But as there's only a very small chance that anyone recognises any of the players we just mentioned, we thought we'd also give you Newcastle's biggest win in the 21st century. This was only 3-1, remarkably, and happened in late 2010.

Once again, it was a notable game. Dirk Kuyt scored for Liverpool but it was the Newcastle scorers who were most interesting. Kevin Nolan and Joey Barton scored for them, both Scousers, of course, while the third came through a Geordie - Andy Carroll. He was so good that day that Liverpool would break their transfer record to sign him the following month. You probably know how that went.

What year was Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle?

This fixture will forever be linked with Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle as it's held up as arguably the greatest fixture in Premier League history. Though, it actually depends on which one you're talking about.

The Reds beat the Magpies 4-3 at Anfield in both 1996 and 1997. Both featured 90th-minute winners, too.

Typically, people are talking about the 1996 fixture with 'Collymore closing in'. The two teams were hoping to beat Manchester United to the title that season and the Magpies had boasted an enormous lead in the race. This game was a part of their downfall, however, as they exchanged blows with Liverpool.

Robbie Fowler put the Reds ahead but Les Ferdinand equalised after 10 minutes. David Ginola made it 2-1 four minutes later and it remained that way until 57 minutes when Fowler scored again. But just three minutes after that, Newcastle were back in front through Faustino Asprilla.

Ridiculously, Liverpool were level just three minutes after that one. Stan Collymore scored to make it 3-3 and provide a nervy finish.

With 90 minutes on the clock, though, Collymore closed in to seal the win and create a famous image of Kevin Keegan almost collapsing under the stress. A sensational moment with few better in Premier League history.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: What happened in the 2022-2023 season?

This was Liverpool's fixture last season. The first game was a memorable one - Fabio Carvalho popped up in stoppage time to score a dramatic winner in a 2-1 win. Alexander Isak had put Newcastle ahead with his first goal for the club, followed by a Roberto Firmino equaliser.

The St James' Park fixture was a little more routine. Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo had Liverpool 2-0 up inside 20 minutes and it simply remained that way until the final whistle.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: What is the recent history?

The recent history of this fixture is ridiculously bad for Newcastle. Liverpool have won the last four and nine of the last 11. Those other two results were both draws, too.

It means Newcastle haven't won in this fixture since 2015 - but it gets worse. They haven't won at Anfield since 1995 and that was in the League Cup. It was actually the meeting before the 4-3 we were just talking about.

As for the last time Newcastle beat Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League - 1994. This is the only time they've ever won away at Anfield in the Premier League era. Rob Lee and Andy Cole scored the goals in a 2-0 win, for those wondering.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: When is it?

Liverpool host Newcastle on Sunday, 27th of August at 16:30 UK time. It'll be the 184th meeting between the two sides and the most significant for decades.

The Reds want their Champions League spot back after the Magpies essentially took it last season. Eddie Howe's men are looking to firmly establish themselves in the top four, however, and a win at Anfield would be an enormous statement.

But Jurgen Klopp knows Liverpool can make a statement of their own here. Whatever happens, it's sure to have a massive effect on the season for both teams.