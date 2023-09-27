It's Tottenham Hotpsur vs Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend. This is one that dates back a long, long way and they've met a whopping 179 times over the years.

For Spurs, they've only faced three clubs more often than they've come up against the Reds. You'll wrack up those kinds of numbers when you play top-flight football practically every year since 1963, though.

There's a lot of history here, then, and the pair have competed in six different competitions against one another - including three finals. Just who has gotten the best of the other, though?

We're going to look into that history and find out.

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Who has the better head-to-head record?

These two teams first met all the way back in 1909. That was in the old First Division and, notably, all league fixtures have been in the top flight - and there have been a lot of them. 160, in total, with this one being played in the league for all but one year since 1963 (Spurs were in the second division in 1978).

But they've also met in the Champions League, the Europa League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Community Shield. In fact, they've met in every possible competition - without both being relegated at the same time.

Just how does that head-to-head record look after 179 meetings, though? Well, as with most of their records, Liverpool come out on top. They've won 86 of them - so not quite half, but not far off.

Spurs have managed 48 wins in response, leaving 45 draws. You're just about more likely to see the Reds fail to win this one, then - but it's very close.

Tottenham wins 48 Draws 45 Liverpool wins 86

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Who has the better record at Spurs?

When at Spurs, the home side do boast the superior record - not too many teams can say that against Liverpool. This one has taken place in North London 88 times in all, and Tottenham have exactly 40 wins.

The Reds have managed 28 in response - a decent-enough number - with 20 finishing in draws.

So as you'd now expect, Tottenham have more goals when playing at home, too. They've bagged 127 in those 88 games to Liverpool's 111. It's notable, though, that the pair of them comfortably average a goal per game in the fixture. You can usually expect a back-and-forth game.

Tottenham wins 40 Draws 20 Liverpool wins 28

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Who has the better record at Anfield?

There have also been 88 Anfield fixtures - something that sounds obvious as they play twice a season, but cup ties usually unbalance the figure. We're completely even here, though.

Liverpool have a particularly dominant home record against Spurs. While many sides have far worse, Tottenham have only ever won eight times at Anfield across those 88 attempts. There have only been 25 draws, too, meaning the Reds have triumphed 55 times.

That dominance is reflected in the goals column. Liverpool have 168 home goals vs Spurs, so they're closing in on two per game. The visitors, in contrast, have 77 - comfortably under one per game.

What's clear, then, is that you can expect a very different fixture depending on where this one is played.

Tottenham wins 8 Draws 25 Liverpool wins 55

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Who has the better Premier League record?

These are two clubs who have never been relegated since the inception of the Premier League in 1992. Two of only six clubs to achieve that, we should add.

Thus, this has been a fixture every year. There have been 62 Premier League meetings in total and as you likely expected, Liverpool have the much better record.

The Reds have won exactly half of the games (31), which means you're as likely to see them beat Spurs as fail to. Tottenham, in response, have only managed 14 wins. That's a surprisingly low number, given they've competed towards the top of the table for some time now.

It's also worth mentioning that Liverpool have 20 clean sheets in this one. That's very nearly one every three games - again a surprise as Spurs are not a side that's lacked attacking talent over the years. For whatever reason, though, they fairly regularly fail to score against the Reds.

As for total goals, Liverpool have 109 and Spurs sit on 73. Both clear the goal-per-game average fairly easily, then, but the former are awfully close to averaging two. They could hit that mark this season with a couple of high-scoring games.

Tottenham wins 14 Draws 17 Liverpool win 31

Tottenham vs Liverpool: What's their record in the cups?

These two have an extensive record in the cup competitions. They've played in five of them, with three finals over the years.

Of course, the Champions League final in 2019 is the biggest fixture of the lot between these two. It was Spurs' first-ever Champions League final, while the Reds had been there the year before. The experience proved decisive as Liverpool won 2-0 in Madrid.

Before that was the Community Shield in 1982 - a fixture Liverpool also won. They'd faced one another in the League Cup final earlier that year and, in what is a clear pattern now, the Reds won that, too (3-1).

There has been a major semi-final meeting on top of it all. It came in the 1972/73 UEFA Cup and the pair traded wins at home. Liverpool, however, scored an away goal that proved decisive - they'd go on to beat Borussia Monchengladbach in the final for their first-ever European trophy.

Of course, there have been plenty of non-final and semi-final fixtures in cup competitions. 19 in total, with Tottenham winning six of them. They've proven particularly strong against Liverpool in the League Cup, winning four of the eight fixtures in that competition.

The Reds, though, boast the stronger overall cup record with nine wins (there have been four draws, usually leading to replays).

Tottenham wins 6 Draws 4 Liverpool wins 9

What is Tottenham's record win vs Liverpool?

You have to go back quite some way to find this one. It happened in 1963, when the great side under Bill Nicholson won 7-2 against Liverpool at home.

Jimmy Greaves stole the show, as you might expect. The legendary striker scored four of them, with Cliff Jones getting two and Frank Saul the other. Roger Hunt got both Liverpool goals.

Of course, you might be after a more recent result. In the Premier League era, Spurs' record win over Liverpool is 4-0 and it happened in 2011. Again it was at home and fans saw Luka Modric, Jermaine Defoe and Emmanuel Adebayor (2) score in a dominant result.

What is Liverpool's record win vs Tottenham?

We're going back 45 years for this one. Liverpool tore Spurs to shreds in 1978, winning 7-0. Kenny Dalglish got two, as did David Johnson. Ray Kennedy, Phil Neal and Terry McDermott got the other three between them.

As for the Premier League era, there was a 5-0 win back in 2013. Spurs had their new-look team after the Gareth Bale sale but things weren't clicking together. The last thing they needed, really, was for a Luis Suarez-led Liverpool to show up.

The Reds smashed Spurs on their own patch, with Suarez getting two. Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Jon Flanagan completed the rout.

Tottenham vs Liverpool: What are the recent results?

This fixture has been incredibly kind to Liverpool in recent years. In fact, it's debatable whether that kindness is even recent anymore - Spurs have won once in the last decade.

That came as a 4-1 win at home against the Reds back in 2017. It's the only time they've beaten a Jurgen Klopp-led Liverpool.

But if we are sticking to 'recent', we'll look at the last six results. They see four Liverpool wins and two draws. The two draws actually came in the same season, 2021-22, with the Reds taking six points last season.

What is notable, though, is the goals column. There hasn't been a clean-sheet in this one since January 2020, seven games ago. In fact, since Klopp joined Liverpool, there have only been four clean sheets for either side.

This one typically brings goals for both sides and has done over the last three seasons. Expect both defences to be tested, then.

Tottenham vs Liverpool: How have they started the season?

Both very well. Spurs are into a new era, not just with boss Ange Postecoglu but also without Harry Kane. They're showing no signs of struggles, though, and are unbeaten with 14 points after six games.

That's included a draw at Arsenal and a 2-0 win over Manchester United. Perhaps most notably, though, was their 2-1 win over Sheffield United. Spurs were 1-0 down with 98 minutes on the clock but someone found a way to win.

Liverpool are into something of a new era, too. A midfield overhaul this summer is bringing positive results and they're currently second in the table on 16 points. In fact, their only dropped points came in the opening game at Chelsea.

The only real problem is that they keep conceding goals. The Reds have gone behind in nearly every fixture this season - something they must fix ASAP.

Tottenham vs Liverpool: When is it?

Tottenham will host Liverpool at 17:30 UK time on Saturday, September 30th.

It feels like an enormous fixture for both teams and will tell us a lot about where they stand. A win for either would be a massive statement that they're competing at the very top this season.

Defeat would suggest the opposite - that they're not quite where they want to be, even if the track is right. Fully expect both teams to go all-out, then, as they seek that statement win.