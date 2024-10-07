Liverpoool have entered the October international break atop the Premier League table, with six victories claimed from seven top-flight matches under Arne Slot.

The new era at Anfield is moving apace, but Manchester City and Arsenal are snapping at the Reds' heels in second and third and are considered title favourites above Liverpool by the majority.

That's okay, the Merseysiders have proved that they have the quality to take such imperious outfits all the way, and that's despite failing to sign a new defensive midfielder to upgrade on Wataru Endo, who was proved through pre-season to be a second-fiddle option in Slot's mind.

Moreover, the Japanese, aged 31, is set to be sold in 2025, as per Football Insider, with Slot and co targetting a younger breed of number six to provide competition for Ryan Gravenberch.

Gravenberch has since stepped up to the plate in the deep-lying midfield department, arguably Liverpool's best player so far this term. The Merseysiders can't rue the botched attempt to sign Martin Zubimendi as vehemently anymore.

Liverpool's failure to sign Martin Zubimendi

It was August, in the week preceding the return to Premier League action, the beginning of something new at Liverpool, for Jurgen Klopp had stepped down and Slot had arrived, ready to lead the club and its talented squad.

But Liverpool had not made a senior signing all summer and were the only Premier League side to hold that tag. Federico Chiesa was of course purchased toward the end of the window for just £12.5m, but Zubimendi was the prize to supercharge this new ball-focused style.

Zubimendi still plays his football at his beloved Real Sociedad. It's funny how things work out, with Gravenberch going from strength to strength as a product of this missed transfer bid. That said, Liverpool will need to pack their centre with some more talent, especially if Endo is sold.

Liverpool transfer news

The habitual Aurelien Tchouameni exit rumours are here, everyone. According to reports from Spain, Tchouameni is attracting interest from overseas, with Carlo Ancelotti not quite impressed with his midfield titan in the wake of Toni Kroos' retirement.

It's understood that the La Liga giants would consider a sale in the ballpark of €80m (£67m), which would be a loss on the deal rising to £85m that was paid back in 2022, with Real beating Liverpool to his signature.

Arsenal and Manchester United both hold an interest in the 24-year-old, but it is Slot's Reds who are believed to be leading the race at this preliminary stage.

Why Aurelien Tchouameni would be perfect for Liverpool

Tchouameni's ever-appearing exit rumours at Real Madrid do point toward a transfer away at some stage. The France international is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and would be a credit to any side worth their salt - and Liverpool have clearly done their share of due diligence.

Having played 99 matches for Madrid, Tchouameni has won Champions League and La Liga titles and earned himself a reputation as one of the best in the business, with talent scout Jacek Kulig claiming he's "destined for great things" before his transfer away from France.

Liverpool have profiled the talent and, further to the point, might be especially interested in snapping him up due to his likeness to the aforementioned Zubimendi. According to FBref's player comparison tool, the Spaniard is indeed one of Tchouameni's most comparable players.

Let's take a look at how the two stars compare in La Liga this season, with Gravenberch's metrics in the Premier League chucked into the equation too, for contextualisation.

Ryan Gravenberch vs Martin Zubimendi vs Aurelien Tchouameni (24/25) Stats (*per game) Gravenberch Zubimendi Tchouameni Matches (starts) 7 (7) 7 (6) 8 (8) Goals 0 1 0 Assists 0 0 0 Touches* 81.4 71.9 81.6 Pass completion 89% 87% 93% Key passes* 0.6 0.8 0.3 Dribbles* 1.0 0.7 0.4 Ball recoveries* 6.0 3.2 4.6 Tackles + interceptions* 3.8 3.5 4.3 Total duels (won)* 5.9 (64%) 5.6 (66%) 5.0 (63%) Stats via Sofascore

It's hard to determine which of the three midfielders is enjoying the grandest of campaigns, but Gravenberch's ability to rise and match such established talents after playing a bit-part role for Klopp's Liverpool is impressive.

Still, Tchouameni still seems to be the gold standard, described as "world-class" by Transfermarkt's Stefan Bienkowski, for he is the toughest-tackling and crispest ball-playing of the three. Zubimendi slightly outmarks the others in duelling success but all three boast similar and noteworthy metrics in that regard.

As per Squawka, Tchouameni also outranks Zubimendi for forward passes (23.9 to 18.9) and has misplaced fewer passes (7.1 to 10.2) per 90 minutes in La Liga this season, further emphasising his anticipated suitability within Slot's Liverpool set-up.

Let's be honest, there's a reason why Liverpool joined Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in holding a vested interest in the Frenchman while he plied his craft with AS Monaco, and, more to the point, there's a reason why he chose Los Blancos - who are plainly the most prestigious team in the world.

But he's had a taste of Spain and Liverpool aren't exactly minnows either. Slot is cooking something at Anfield and will need more verve in his midfield zone to truly reach the lofty heights desired.

Gravenberch might have a thing or two to say about meeting such high-standard competition for his place at the nub of the engine room, but if Endo is to be sold in 2025, added impetus will be required.

What better than to sign one of Europe's elite? Tchouameni coexists with some top-class talents in the Spanish capital, and pulling this one off would reinforce Liverpool's claim for the top spot on the English and European scene.