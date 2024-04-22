Liverpool reportedly want to complete the double signing of a £110m-valued pair of teammates in the summer transfer window, as Michael Edwards looks to make his presence felt immediately.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds bounced back in the Premier League on Sunday, securing a 3-1 win away to Fulham, with five matches separating them and potential title glory this season. It is also a reminder that Jurgen Klopp's time at the club is getting closer to ending all the time, with new signings being looked at for his replacement.

Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim continues to stand out as the clear favourite to be the German's successor at Anfield, and it is only natural that some of his current players are being linked with moves to Liverpool in the summer window. Viktor Gyokeres is one of them, with the Swede on fire for the Primeira Liga leaders this season, scoring 24 goals in 29 appearances in the competition in 2023/24.

Away from Sporting, though, other targets are also emerging, with the Reds reportedly wanting to complete an early-summer signing of a top-quality midfielder. A specific name isn't mentioned, but it looks as though Edwards still feels further reinforcements are needed in the middle of the park, despite last year's rebuild there.

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala is also believed to be an option for Liverpool, although Manchester City are considered strong suitors, too, and could be able to both bid more and offer him higher wages.

Liverpool want to complete huge double signing

According to a new update from Football Insider, Liverpool want to sign both Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande this summer, with the pair thriving under Amorim at Sporting currently.

It has been reported that Inacio could be available for £40m at the end of the season, and Diomande has been linked with a £70m switch to Arsenal, so a combined £110m could be needed to prise them away, with the report claiming FSG will be confident to secure "at least" one of them if Amorim signs.

It is hugely exciting to see Liverpool show such ambition by wanting to snap up both talents, considering they are arguably among the best young centre-backs around currently. The fact that Amorim knows them both inside out can only be a good thing, too, assuming the Portuguese does become Liverpool's next manager, and it would make the Reds' back-line even more formidable.

With Joel Matip set to leave in the summer, Ibrahima Konate injury-prone and Virgil van Dijk now 32, defence is an important area for Edwards, John Henry and Richard Hughes to focus on, and Inacio and Diomande could be perfect business, especially as the former can also do a job at left-back.

The duo have started 46 Primeira Liga games between them this season, often playing in a back-three alongside former Liverpool man Sebastian Coates, and they have played a big role in steering Sporting to the verge of title glory.

Related 7/10 star could be Liverpool's new secret weapon in the title race Jurgen Klopp provided the Reds rotation option with a rare chance to impress against Fulham.

At just 22 and 20 respectively, there is still so much more to come from Inacio and Diomande, and they could be viewed as the future of the Reds' back-line, maturing into world-class players over time.