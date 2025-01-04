Liverpool are believed to be eyeing a prolific international striker as a replacement for Darwin Nunez at the end of the season, according to a fresh update.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are likely to have a quiet January transfer window, with Arne Slot seemingly content with the squad at his disposal, but that hasn't stopped players from being linked with moves to Anfield.

Finding a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah is going to be an almost impossible job, given the Egyptian's world-class brilliance, and Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has been mentioned as an option, as well as Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo. Newcastle United are also thought to be interested in the pair, though.

Liverpool's midfield may have excelled this season, but they are still reportedly keen on signing Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White, as they look to provide even more competition for the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott in attacking areas.

In terms of players who could leave in the near future, Federico Chiesa has been backed to seal a quickfire Anfield exit, having only arrived from Juventus last summer. Things haven't worked out for the Italian yet this season, but that said, seeing him depart this month would still be a surprise, weakening the Reds' squad in the process.

Liverpool keen on signing "magical" striker

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool are eyeing the signing of Lille star Jonathan David this summer, seeing him as a replacement for Nunez.

The current Reds striker is reportedly on AC Milan's radar ahead of a potential switch at the end of the season, and the Merseysiders seemingly view David as both an upgrade and a "long-term investment", with Slot a fan of his versatility and goal-scoring ability.

David could be a fantastic signing by Liverpool, considering he is arguably one of Europe's most potent attacking players currently, shining for both club and country and is on course to be available for free in the summer.

The 24-year-old has scored a highly impressive 31 goals in 59 caps at international level for Canada, while this season, he has netted 11 times in 12 Ligue 1 starts. Not only that, but he has also been lauded for the "magical" campaign he is enjoying by Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic.

With Nunez now in his third season at Liverpool and still flattering to deceive, there are genuine doubts over whether he will ever be good enough for this Reds side under Slot, in terms of his finishing and general all-round game.

Jonathan David's Ligue 1 stats this season Total Appearances 15 Starts 12 Minutes played 1180 Goals 11 Assists 1 Shots per game 2.3 Key passes per game 0.5 Man of the Match awards 3

In David, they could have a perfect upgrade, with the Canadian potentially keen on testing himself at one of the biggest clubs in the world, so a cheap transfer could be ideal for all parties.