In pursuit of further reinforcements in the January transfer window, Liverpool now reportedly want to jump ahead of rivals Manchester United in the race to sign a defensive addition.

Liverpool transfer news

After a quiet summer that saw just Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa arrive, with the former sent straight back on loan to Valencia, Liverpool have turned their attention towards what could be a far busier winter window. What has, of course, helped the Reds to shift their focus so quickly is the strong start that Arne Slot has made to life at Anfield.

The Dutchman has lost just one game so far, which came in shock fashion at home to Nottingham Forest before his side put things right with a midweek victory against AC Milan in the Champions League followed by a routine afternoon against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Not resting on their laurels though, the Reds reportedly want to sign both a defensive midfielder and a left-back to provide cover for Andy Robertson in 2025, which could see one target arrive.

According to reports relayed by The Express, Liverpool now want to jump ahead of Manchester United to sign Antonee Robinson in a heavyweight battle which could commence as early as the January transfer window.

Looking to land a potential successor for 30-year-old Robertson, Liverpool would be wise to welcome 27-year-old Robinson, who has picked up where he left off in the last campaign to endure an excellent start to the new season at Fulham.

If not replacing Robertson, the Reds could look to land a backup option, perhaps replacing Kostas Tsimikas in the process, Robinson represents an ideal candidate to turn towards.

"Great" Robinson can replace Robertson

To say that Robertson is one the best left-backs that the Premier League has ever seen would be no exaggeration, as time will likely tell, so replacing the Scotland captain will be no easy task. Of course, at 30 years old, he won't be ready to step aside just yet, but Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes could take advantage of the opportunity to sign Robinson before he heads the way of Old Trafford.

Premier League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Antonee Robinson Andy Robertson Starts 5 5 Assists 2 0 Progressive Carries 6 10 Ball Recoveries 16 22

Whilst Robertson remains on top when it comes to his all-round play, Robinson's two assists in five games highlight that he'd have no trouble in slotting straight into the way of Liverpool full-backs on the opposite side to chief creator Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Fulham boss Marco Silva won't exactly be keen to lose the American, however, having said via The Express last month: "The way he started last week [vs Man United], he’s a great athlete. He’s a crucial player for us.

“If he keeps improving then it will be another big season ahead for him. A great assist, great decision to do it first time for Iwobi. He has to really like his performance.”