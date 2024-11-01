Liverpool had a surprisingly quiet summer transfer window in 2024. In Arne Slot’s first window since taking charge of the Merseysiders, the consensus seemed to be that he might well look to add new players to a squad built under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the Reds made just two signings. One of those players will not join the club until next season. New goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili returned on loan to Valencia, the club who Liverpool paid £29m including add-ons to sign the Georgian from.

Federico Chiesa was the other signing made. The Italian reportedly cost just £12.5m from Juventus, but has only played three times due to injury.

Despite a quiet summer, Liverpool already seem to be planning for future windows and have recently been linked with someone who could add quality and depth in attacking areas.

Liverpool target Bundesliga attacker

The player in question here is Eintracht Frankfurt and Egypt attacker Omar Marmoush. According to a report from German outlet Bild, the Reds have 'officially expressed their interest' in the 25-year-old as they look to the future once Mohamed Salah leaves.

However, they could have to go up against Manchester United to sign the winger. Bild reports the winger is valued at just £33m at this stage and does not have a release clause in his contract, which expires in 2027.

It adds that the Reds have made their interest known to the Bundesliga side and it now remains to be seen whether or not they are prepared to meet their valuation.

Why Marmoush would be a good signing for Liverpool

Few players have been in better form across Europe this season than Frankfurt’s number seven. He has scored 11 goals and has provided seven assists in just 13 games in all competitions. That includes an eye-catching 13 goal involvements in eight Bundesliga games.

Impressively, the 25-year-old is one of just ten players across Europe’s big five leagues who has 10 or more goal involvements in their domestic league so far this term, as per FBref. In fact, there are only two players who have more than him; Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, who have 16 and 14 goals and assists respectively.

Players with 10+ G/A in Europe's big 5 leagues 2024/25 Player Club Goals Assists Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 14 2 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 9 5 Omar Marmoush Eintracht Frankfurt 9 4 Mateo Retegui Atalanta 10 3 Cole Palmer Chelsea 7 5 Raphinha Barcelona 6 6 Erling Haaland Man City 11 0 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 6 5 Lamine Yamal Barcelona 5 6 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 3 7 Stats from FBref

Should the Reds get this deal done, it could be a repeat of when they signed Roberto Firmino. Liverpool’s former number nine signed from the Bundesliga, costing £29m from Hoffenheim. That, in itself, is similar to Marmoush, who would also make the move to Merseyside from the German top flight.

Firmino is a modern-day legend at Anfield, forming a deadly partnership with Salah and Sadio Mane. He scored 111 goals and grabbed 75 assists in 362 games for the club, helping to win a Premier League and Champions League title during his time at the club.

The similarities between the Frankfurt forward and the former Brazilian international extend further than the fact they have both spent time playing in Germany. The pair are versatile, and whilst they both excel at centre-forward, can play just off the striker or even out wide.

Marmoush, an “electric” player, as football presenter Dougie Critchley described him, has showcased his versatility this season. He has started the majority of games leading the line, just as Firmino did at Liverpool. However, he has also played on the left wing and even as a number 10, a position in which the Brazilian ace excelled when called upon.

There are certainly several comparisons to be made between Liverpool’s legendary centre-forward and their reported transfer target Marmoush, even down to the fact both are right-footed attackers. He is a player that Klopp never really managed to replace, but it could well be Slot who finds the perfect player to do so.

Given the fact the Egyptian forward would move from the Bundesliga and the versatility he possesses, there are clear similarities between Firmino and the Frankfurt number seven. It is a signing that would surely excite the Anfield faithful and someone who could potentially replicate the success of the legendary Brazilian in that famous Red shirt, given his incredible form so far this season.