Liverpool’s start to the 2024/25 campaign under new boss Arne Slot has been nothing short of remarkable, exceeding beyond all expectations after his arrival.

The Dutchman had the huge task of taking over from iconic boss Jürgen Klopp, but he’s taken to the role at Anfield like a duck to water and made an immediate impact in the Premier League and Champions League.

The Reds have won ten of their 12 matches in England’s top-flight, whilst having a 100% record in Europe ahead of tonight’s clash with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Many players have starred during the opening months of the 46-year-old’s reign, including Mohamed Salah who has registered 22 goal contributions in his 18 outings this campaign.

However, the Egyptian isn’t the only first-team member to have caught the eye in recent weeks, with numerous others contributing to their impressive start.

Liverpool’s current midfield options under Slot

Ryan Gravenberch arrived in Merseyside from Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich during the summer of 2023, looking to provide increased competition in Klopp’s midfield.

He was only a bit part player under the former boss last campaign, starting just 12 league outings in the entirety of his debut year in English football.

However, the 22-year-old has already matched such a tally under Slot in 2024/25, operating in a deep-lying role at the base of the midfield alongside various different partners.

Curtis Jones has staked his claim for a regular starter in recent matches, starting each of the last three outings, claiming an assist for Luis Diaz in the previous Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

He’s also found the back of the next once during the current campaign, scoring the vital winning goal against Chelsea at Anfield, helping the club maintain their impressive league form that sees them sit eight points clear after 12 matches.

Such form has seen him dislodge big-money additions Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from their starting roles, an indication as to how influential he’s been under Slot.

Jones’ subsequent form has seen him be included in Lee Carsley’s England squad in recent months, even scoring on his first start in the victory away at Greece earlier this month.

However, either of the pair could find themselves back on the substitutes bench in the next couple of months should the club complete a deal for one elite-level midfielder in January.

Liverpool plotting move for £60m star

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are battling Arsenal over a January move to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with the Premier League pair both willing to offer around £50m for his services.

It wouldn’t be the Reds’ first rodeo in trying to sign the Spanish international, after activating his £60m release during the summer, with the 25-year-old deciding to stay put with the LaLiga side.

However, the winter window could produce a fresh opportunity for the Reds, with the report claiming the Spanish side are open to allowing Zubimendi to leave the club, if their £60m aksing price is met.

He would be an excellent pickup for Slot’s side, potentially being their own version of superstar Rodri who claimed the Ballon d’Or in recent weeks, with the likeness between the pair having been illustrated by Spain boss, Luis de la Fuente:

"He's a great player. I've already said that for me—you know—that he's one of the best, the second best in the world along with Rodrigo [Rodri].”

When comparing the pair’s respective stats from the previous campaign, Zubimendi has actually matched or bettered his compatriot in numerous key areas.

How Zubimendi compares to Rodri in the league (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Zubimendi Rodri Games played 31 34 Minutes played 2654 2931 Shot-on-target accuracy 50% 36% Percentage of dribbles tackled 55% 48% Blocks made 1.1 1 Interceptions 1.3 0.8 Take-ons completed 67% 66% Stats via FBref

The “world-class” Sociedad star, as dubbed by former teammate Kieran Tierney, completed more tackles and interceptions per 90 last season, demonstrating his defensive qualities at the base of midfield.

His skill set would undoubtedly improve the options at Slot’s disposal, but it could see either Jones or Gravenberch lose their starting role despite their impressive start to 2024/25.

Zubimendi would allow the Reds to have a firmer grip on their title ambitions after the stunning recent form, edging themselves closer to a second Premier League title since its formation in 1992.