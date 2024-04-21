Liverpool reportedly want to complete the signing of a new midfielder, with an "early-window signing highly likely", as Michael Edwards looks to make his presence felt.

Edwards has returned to Anfield in a new role as CEO of Football, having initially been such a highly-rated sporting director, working superbly alongside Jurgen Klopp and bringing in the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The Englishman will now be working hard on identifying new signings to bring to Liverpool this summer - those who the new manager will want to work with - and the Reds have been linked with plenty of players of late.

Perhaps the most high-profile individual who is seen as a possible target for the Merseysiders is Jamal Musiala, who continues to mature into an incredible footballer at Bayern Munich. Manchester City are also among the clubs who are interested, however, and only an eye-catching bid would likely give them any chance of prising him away.

One player who has been linked with a switch to Liverpool last summer was Levi Colwill, and while he ended up remaining at Chelsea for another season, a recent report has claimed that the Reds could again be back in for him in the next transfer window.

It remains to be seen if Salah will definitely stay at Anfield beyond this season, with his current deal expiring in 2025, but West Ham ace Mohammed Kudus is believed to be a potential replacement for the Egyptian superstar. He has enjoyed a good first season in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and bagging four assists in the competition.

According to a new report from Football Insider, Liverpool want to sign a new midfielder this summer, with an "early-window signing highly likely". While a specific player isn't mentioned, Edwards and incoming sporting director Richard Hughes are thought to have names in mind.

This is a really encouraging update from a Reds perspective, suggesting Edwards isn't messing around when it comes to summer transfers, ensuring that some key business is done early, rather than leaving it too late.

Admittedly, Liverpool focused solely on rebuilding their midfield last summer, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, but there is still an argument to say that further additions in that area wouldn't go amiss.

At 31, Endo doesn't represent the long-term future, while the jury is still out on Gravenberch, who has struggled to make the same impact as his fellow new arrivals. With Thiago on course to leave when his contract runs out at the end of the season, a place in the squad will also open up, so bringing in a younger option full of quality makes total sense.

Benfica's highly-rated young midfielder Joao Neves is seen as a possible option, and has a huge future ahead of him, but Manchester United are also among the clubs keen. Someone of that ilk could be ideal, though, and it will be fascinating to see who Edwards is eyeing up.