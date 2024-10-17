Ahead of their meeting this weekend, Liverpool now reportedly want to bring in another Chelsea youngster after already signing Rio Ngumoha in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news

Amid their search for a midfielder and the unexpected arrivals of Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili, Liverpool landed what was seen as an impressive coup throughout youth football this summer as Ngumoha arrived on Merseyside. In fact, it was seen as such a frustrating move that Chelsea have since banned Liverpool scouts from their Cobham training ground, according to James Pearce.

Related Forget Trent: Liverpool have another £100m star in the making Liverpool could soon have a real superstar on their hands under Arne Slot

The story of Chelsea players going on to become star men at Anfield is an all too familiar tale for those at Stamford Bridge, who have seen the likes of Daniel Sturridge and one of the all-time Premier League greats, Mohamed Salah, eventually steal the show in Liverpool colours. Now, Ngumoha is on course to become the latest to do so if all goes to plan.

Within Liverpool's academy, the winger will be looking to repeat the rise of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has written himself into Anfield history and is beginning to do the same for England, enjoying yet another excellent international break with the Three Lions.

It seems as though Chelsea have every right to be fearful of a Ngumoha repeat too. According to Miguel Delaney of the Independent, Liverpool are now keeping tabs on Josh Acheampong, who has also attracted interest from Real Madrid, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old right-back may well be seen as a long-term replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold as his Liverpool contract runs down and links with a move to Real Madrid continue to come thick and fast. In a deal that would deal Chelsea's academy a second blow in just six months, the Reds look to have a plan place should their star man depart.

"Dominant" Acheampong could eventually replace Alexander-Arnold

Whilst replacing Alexander-Arnold would be a lot to place on the shoulders of a player yet to make his mark on Premier League football, Liverpool can think of the long-term by signing Acheampong. The Chelsea gem would be joining former teammate Ngumoha in a set-up that Jurgen Klopp built for young players to eventually break into Liverpool's starting side.

Many were left impressed by Liverpool's previous swoop on Chelsea's academy and if the praise of analyst Ben Mattinson is anything to go by, then they'll be equally, if not more impressed if the Reds manage to land Acheampong's signature. The teenager was described as a "dominant wide-channel" defender alongside teammate Ishe Samuels-Smith.

As Real Madrid come calling for Liverpool's own academy graduate, the Reds could continue a domino effect by turning their attention towards Acheampong and Chelsea's academy once again next summer.