Liverpool Football Club have had a mixed start to their pre-season campaign under new manager Arne Slot. The Reds will be hoping to improve on their final season with Jurgen Klopp in charge, who could 'only' secure the Reds a top-four finish and the Carabao Cup title, rather than the quadruple the whole club dreamed of.

So far, they have played two preseason games and started out in disastrous fashion, suffering a 1-0 defeat against Championship side Preston North End. With that being said, they did play 25 different players, with the focus of the friendly to get minutes into their legs rather than winning.

The first game of their preseason tour in the United States of America saw them overcome Spanish side Real Betis 1-0 in Pittsburgh, thanks to a goal from Dominik Szoboszlai. The rest of their time in the USA will see Slot’s side face Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United before a friendly against Sevilla at Anfield closes out pre-season, with their first Premier League game against newly promoted Ipswich just days away at that point.

To help their case for next season, Liverpool must soon dip into the transfer market to strengthen their squad; at this stage, they have yet to make an acquisition. However, they have been linked with one player who could bolster their attacking options.

Liverpool targeting in-demand winger

The player in question here is Galatasaray and Turkish international winger Baris Alper Yilmaz. The 24-year-old impressed for the Turkish giants last season and has now been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Turkish news outlet FotoMac earlier this week, Liverpool have 'set their sights' on a deal to sign the winger over the summer, with the report suggesting that the Reds have 'been following the star player for a while'.

FotoMac believe that Slot’s side are 'preparing to make an official offer soon' and that the bid could reach around £25m. However, in order to sell their star winger this summer, Galatasaray would only accept a bid closer to £29m, meaning Liverpool are some way short of the value needed to bring him to the club.

The report suggests that the 19-time English top-flight champions are not the only side interested in signing the youngster this season. They suggest that Yilmaz’s 'name has been mentioned with many clubs in Europe', although they do not name any other clubs who want to acquire his services, aside from Liverpool.

Why Yilmaz would be a good signing

During the 2023/24 campaign, Yilmaz impressed for Galatasaray. In 55 games across all competitions, the 24-year-old grabbed seven goals and registered 12 assists. That included six goals and seven assists in the top-flight in Turkey, and an assist against Liverpool’s biggest rivals, Man United, in the Champions League.

He also went to Euro 2024 with his country. Whilst he did not manage to grab a goal or assist in Germany, Yilmaz still started every game and was a key player as his side went on an impressive run to reach the quarter-final.

Should Liverpool decide to sign Yilmaz this summer, he could prove to be an astute replacement for Columbian winger Luis Diaz. The 27-year-old has been consistently linked with a move away from Anfield, and reports earlier in 2024 suggested he is a target for clubs elsewhere in Europe including Barcelona.

If they do decide to commission this deal and bring the Galatarsary winger to the club, the Reds could be looking at their very own Son Heung-min. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig made this comparison in the past, and it certainly rings true when watching the pair.

How Yilmaz compares to Heung-min Son

Like Son, the 24-year-old is a direct, two-way winger who uses his pace to make him deadly in transition, and a nightmare in one-vs-one scenarios for defenders. The Turkey international is also a superb dribbler, able to use his 6 foot 1 frame to his advantage.

Yilmaz is adept at playing right across the front three, and last season for Galatasaray, played on both wings and as a centre-forward, such as we have seen Son do for Tottenham Hotspur for years. It may well be the case that he does not find his best position for a number of seasons, but he is currently excelling out wide, although do not seem to do better on one of the wings in particular.

Yilmaz record per position 2023/24 Position Games Goals Assists Right wing 27 5 7 Left wing 12 1 3 Left back 7 N/A 1 Right back 6 1 1 Centre forward 3 N/A N/A Total 55 7 12 Stats from Transfermarkt

It is also reflected in their stats, according to Sofascore. Last season in the top flight of Turkey, Yilmaz created ten big chances and averaged 1.2 key passes per game. As per Sofascore, Son slightly edged him and created an impressive 20 big chances in the Premier League and two key passes each game.

A key pass is a pass that directly leads to a shot at the opponent's goal.

However, one area in which the 24-year-old Turkish international did trump the Spurs captain is in his successful dribbling stats. Yilmaz completed 1.8 dribbles per 90 minutes last season, at a success rate of 56%, although Son completed just 1.1 dribbles at a success rate of just 45%.

Sports commentator and broadcaster Stephen Doyle described Yilmaz as a “tremendous” player to watch, and that is certainly reflected in his statistical record. His profile would certainly fit the direct style of play that Slot has begun to implement at Anfield, and his addition could allow the sale of Diaz which would mean the club have more money to reinvest in the squad.

For just £29m, this is a deal that Liverpool might not want to miss out on and would be a shrewd first signing of the Slot era to help give him the best chance of silverware in his debut campaign at Anfield.