Liverpool now want to seal a deal for a "world-class" midfielder this January, with Arne Slot identifying him as one of his main targets, according to a report.

Liverpool six points clear

Although Arsenal closed the gap with their 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Friday night, the Reds are still very much in the driving seat as we approach the halfway stage of the Premier League season, sitting six points clear at the top of the table.

As such, major changes are unlikely to be required in the January transfer window, but Slot still has his eye on a new midfielder, having missed out on Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi back in the summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Zubimendi could still end up at Anfield, although any move would likely have to wait until the end of the campaign, with a U-turn this early deemed unlikely.

Liverpool are also believed to be keeping an eye on Atalanta midfielder Ederson, but they would have to be prepared to pay a hefty fee given that he is valued at over £50m amid interest from a number of clubs, including Manchester City.

Signing a new midfielder is very much on Slot's agenda, either this winter or at the end of the season, and a new report from Spain details that Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni is now becoming a major target.

The Reds have been closely following the Frenchman for months, and they want to seal a deal in the January transfer window in order to help ensure they win the Premier League title for the first time since 2020.

It would take a huge offer to tempt Madrid into a sale this winter, but Liverpool are said to be willing to make a significant financial effort to get a deal over the line, indicating they would be willing to spend big in the next few weeks.

Exciting news for Liverpool

Although Slot's side are already leading the way in the Premier League, it is exciting news that a deal for Tchouameni could be possible this January, as he undoubtedly has the talent to help them get over the line.

Lauded as "world-class", the France international is brilliant in possession of the ball, ranking in the 98th percentile for his pass completion rate per 90 over the past year when compared to his positional peers, as per FBref.

The former AS Monaco man is also adept defensively, ranking in the 89th percentile for clearances and the 82nd percentile for interceptions over the same period.

Ryan Gravenberch has received widespread praise for the impact he's made in midfield this season, but with Liverpool competing on all fronts, it may be wise to bring in some depth.

As such, Tchouameni could be a fantastic signing for Slot, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.