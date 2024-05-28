Liverpool are reportedly interested in completing the signing of a "versatile" player in the summer transfer window after he impressed FSG's scouts recently.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds could have a busy summer in the transfer market with Arne Slot at the helm, as the Dutchman looks to perfect his squad when he officially replaces Jurgen Klopp as manager on June 1st.

Constant rumours are swirling regarding potential incoming signings at Anfield in the near future, with RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo linked with a move to the club. PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko is another target, with the 21-year-old similar to Mohamed Salah in terms of his tendency to drift inside onto his stronger left foot, and seen as a player who could link effectively with Diogo Jota.

Lille centre-back Leny Yoro is considered one of the most exciting young defenders in European football currently, and Liverpool are believed to be rivalling Manchester United for his signature before next season gets underway.

Bayer Leverkusen have had numerous star men throughout this season, en route to romping to Bundesliga glory and going unbeaten, and Florian Wirtz has been an undoubted catalyst to their success. The young German has been backed to join the Reds in an exciting move, though it would be an expensive venture.

Liverpool scouts impressed by "versatile" European hero

According to a new report from Tuttosport, Liverpool scouts have been left impressed by Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with the Reds keen on completing a summer move for him, as FSG make their presence felt.

The £41,000-a-week ace is thought to have caught the eye of Reds representatives when they were planning to watch teammate Teun Koopmeiners instead, seeing the former as arguably a better option to bring in.

Ederson could be exactly what Liverpool are looking for in the summer window, considering an upgrade on Wataru Endo at the base of the midfield is required. The Japanese did an admirable job for large parts of the season, but he is now 31 years of age and has limitations in a technical sense.

In contrast, the Atalanta star is seven years younger than the Reds veteran, and he is fresh off the back of a Europa League triumph with his current club, overcoming Leverkusen in the final last week. Meanwhile, South American football expert Tim Vickery has heaped praise on him.

"24-years-old, strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box. Strong personality as well," said Vickery. The first time I remember him was his professional debut really. He was thrown in the deep end in a big team called Cruzeiro, who were really on the slide. They were relegated in dreadful form and even in this bad context, he stood out, so a lot of virtues."

Ederson vs. Wataru Endo in the league in 2023/24 Ederson Endo Appearances 35 29 Starts 31 20 Goals 6 1 Assists 1 0 Tackles per game 2.3 1.7 Interceptions per game 1.1 0.7 Aerial duel wins per game 1.0 1.1

Ederson is contracted at Atalanta until 2027, so big money would likely be needed to prise him away - a minimum of £50m is likely to be required to have any chance of snapping him up - but he could be worth every penny, proving to be a massive part of Slot's midfield for many years.