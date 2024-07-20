Liverpool lost 1-0 to Preston North End in the first pre-season match of the Arne Slot era. This was met with dismay from certain sections of the fanbase but such a clash must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Slot is pumping his style into the Anfield first team and is starting to piece together a unit that will be expected to compete at the upper end of the Premier League and Champions League.

While no signings have been made yet, sporting director Richard Hughes has stressed that incomings will arrive, though likely toward the end of the window, when a more tangible idea of which area needs attention is painted.

That said, FSG are always keen to secure a bargain and could yet launch a move for one of the 2024 European Championship's standout performers.

Liverpool eyeing Euro 2024 star

According to Spanish outlet AS, Liverpool are displaying strong interest in RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, with the Spain international holding a €60m (£51m) release clause in his contract.

Admittedly, that clause expires today (20/07/24), but with Bayern Munich also sniffing around, Leipzig are not against doing business for an affordable fee. Liverpool just need to ensure they advance their intrigue into something more concrete.

Why Liverpool should sign Dani Olmo

Liverpool have a good relationship with RB Leipzig, having signed Ibrahima Konate from the German Bundesliga outfit in 2021 and returning last summer to land Dominik Szoboszlai.

Arriving after his £60m release clause was met, Szoboszlai's first year on Merseyside ebbed and flowed but he did more than enough to demonstrate his high-level quality, ranking among the top 4% of Premier League midfielders last season for shot-creating actions, the top 17% for passes attempted and progressive passes and the top 9% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

But the Hungary captain fizzled out, benched for five of the Reds' final six Premier League matches of 2023/24, and while Slot's 4-2-3-1 system could suit him better than the industrious, central position he operated in Jurgen Klopp's engine room, Olmo would provide the perfect competition.

Dani Olmo: 23/24 Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Left winger 15 2 4 Right winger 6 5 1 Attacking midfield 4 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Increasing the dynamism, Olmo can play centrally but was most often found on the flanks under Marco Rose's wing last season, suggesting that the former teammates could actually unite on the field with regularity next season, with Szoboszlai's energy and creativity enriching the "magic" - as he was described as by talent scout Jacek Kulig - Spaniard's fleet-footed silkiness.

Progressive and deadly from the wing, Olmo spent much of last season battling injury but still notched some impressive numbers, creating eight big chances in the Bundesliga despite starting only 17 times.

The 26-year-old's incisiveness could be exactly what Liverpool need next term, and Slot must repeat a trick in signing another of Leipzig's prized attacking talents to add to his growing cause on Merseyside.