Liverpool now want to sign a "dynamo" international forward, with one Ligue 1 in a financial crisis according to reports.

Liverpool flying under slot

Since the appointment of Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's successor in the summer, Liverpool have been firing on all cylinders.

The Reds are currently top of both the Premier League and Champions League, having won 16 of their 18 games in all competitions this term. They are also finding the net for fun, having scored 24 goals in just 12 top-flight games – a total bettered only by free-scoring Tottenham Hotspur.

Premier League: Most Goals Scored 24/25 Rank Club Goals 1 Tottenham 27 2 Liverpool 24 =2 Chelsea 23 =4 Manchester City 22 =4 Brentford 22

Most recently, Slot's men put three past bottom-placed Southampton in a hard-fought 3-2 victory at St. Mary's. Mohamed Salah scored twice on the day, taking his total for the season to 12 in all competitions, while midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was also on the scoresheet. Speaking to the press after the victory, Slot was full of praise for Salah.

"We always know we can trust on him if things are difficult for us. After we went 2-1 down, I didn’t really feel that was the moment we should score in. Then out of a fantastic pass from Ryan Gravenberch though [we did]. But the timing of the run and the way Mo finished it was special and that helped us really back into the game."

Liverpool eyeing Malick Fofana move

Despite already scoring goals aplenty, Liverpool still want to add more firepower to their forward line. According to a report from Spain, the Reds are interested in signing Lyon winger Malick Fofana, who has been one of Ligue 1 football's breakout stars this season.

The 19-year-old, who is now a full Belgium international, has scored five goals and registered two assists in 16 games for Les Gones, and has turned heads with his energetic displays on the left wing.

Liverpool want to take advantage of Lyon's current financial crisis and land Fofana at a cut-price ranging between £13 million and £20 million, claims the report.

Earlier this month, it was ruled that Lyon will be demoted to Ligue 2 at the end of the season if they do not improve their finances. They have also been banned from signing players in January, so to balance their books, the seven-time French champions are likely to have to sell several key players after the New Year, and Fofana could be one of them.

Fofana a "dynamo"

In an interview with DAZN earlier this month, per Foot Boom, French football reporter Walid Acherchour expressed his admiration for Fofana and his combative style of play.

"He is a player who is not just drawn to the spotlight or the ball, but he is willing to get stuck in, disrupt transitions, and has a remarkable football IQ. He combines well, accelerates, and is an energetic dynamo."

"He is there to inject some urgency into the sometimes slow play of Olympique Lyonnais in midfield. Let’s cherish this little man, Malick Fofana, who shines brightly with his talent, and even though he has a cute little face, he is anything but soft on the pitch."