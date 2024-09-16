Premier League giants Liverpool are believed to be interested in signing an "amazing" Sunderland player alongside Chris Rigg, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Liverpool eyeing Sunderland ace Chris Rigg

The Black Cats fell to second in the Championship table after five matches this season following their disappointing 3-2 defeat away to struggling Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

There have been so many different Sunderland players who have caught the eye during the campaign to date, one of whom has been Rigg. Still only 17, the Englishman has performed with a level of maturity beyond his years, starting four of the five league games and continuing to enhance his reputation.

Rigg is such a highly-rated footballer that Liverpool have been linked with a move for him in the near future, seeing him as a player who could develop into something special over time. There is also the small matter of Real Madrid also reportedly seeing him as an option, which says even more about his ability.

Regis Le Bris will no doubt be desperate to keep hold of the teenage star for as long as possible, not least the entirety of this season, but there is always the threat of his head being turned by a move to one of Europe's biggest clubs. Now, another Sunderland ace has also been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light, acting as a further concern.

Liverpool also keen on another Sunderland hero

According to a new update from HITC, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as well as Rigg.

The 24-year-old is said to be on the Reds' "radar", as they prepare to replace current backup to Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, at the end of this season. The Republic of Ireland No.1 looks increasingly likely to move on at that point.

While Rigg looks like a particularly prized asset for Sunderland, considering the impact he is making at just 17 years of age, Patterson is also a hugely important young player in his own right. He has already made 127 appearances for the Black Cats, becoming a hugely consistent performer between the sticks, and former manager Tony Mowbray once heaped praise on him, saying:

"The goalkeeper... listen, he's a top goalkeeper. I've been in football more than 40 years and this kid is a very talented boy who has an amazing temperament. Nothing fazes him, he's very calm about everything, he's not bouncing all over the place and losing the plot. He's a very calm goalie who makes great saves."

The lure of moving to Liverpool could be huge, given their status as one of the biggest teams in the country, but Patterson will know that he may not be replacing Alisson any time soon, with the Brazilian arguably among the leading 'keepers of his generation.

Hopefully, he may feel that staying put at Sunderland for now is the best decision for him, before potentially testing himself elsewhere further down the line. Sealing promotion to the Premier League this season would certainly help, though, acting as a further incentive this season.