As the Arne Slot machine keeps hitting the jackpot, Liverpool are now reportedly plotting to get an early victory over new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim by signing one Sporting CP gem ahead of interest from their rivals.

Liverpool transfer news

If there was a definition for seamless transition then 14 wins in 16 games would be among them. Slot has entered Anfield and simply picked up where Jurgen Klopp left off whilst implementing his own calmer, more controlled approach than the exciting, positively frantic style of the German. And things were no different against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, as Luis Diaz's hat-trick sent Xabi Alonso packing.

Back on top in the Premier League and in European football, Michael Edwards will now want to get Liverpool back to the top in the transfer market following a quiet window last time out.

The Reds have already been linked with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, but now reportedly want to spoil one of Amorim's first plans at Manchester United.

According to TeamTalk, Liverpool now want to sign Geovany Quenda from Sporting Club, who will only let their 17-year-old winger leave if his hefty €100m (£84m) release clause is triggered.

Those at Anfield sit alongside Manchester City and Manchester United with their interest and the latter may well have the advantage on paper given Amorim's Sporting links. That said, it would then be quite the way to deal an early blow to the new Red Devils boss by instantly luring one of his former players away from his grasp.

Quenda - still a teenager - is considered one of Sporting's hottest prospects and is undoubtedly one to keep an eye on.

"Talented" Quenda is one for the future

Whilst it remains uncertain whether Mohamed Salah will put pen to paper on a new Liverpool deal, what is a known fact is that the Egyptian doesn't have several years left at the top now that he's 32 years old. In an ideal world, the Liverpool great will sign a new contract just as the Reds welcome the heir to his throne in the form of Quenda - a player who would instantly learn from Salah.

The young right-winger has been at the centre of significant praise so far this season, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described him as "one of the most talented wingers in world football" this week.

Replacing Salah will be no easy task, whenever that may be, but getting one over on Manchester United and Amorim whilst doing exactly that would be quite the move from those at Anfield.