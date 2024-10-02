What would be a success for Liverpool this season? Would it be dethroning Manchester City in the Premier League? Or would it be toppling Real Madrid or some other behemoth to conquer the Champions League for an English record-extending seventh time?

Such feats would immortalise Arne Slot, no doubt, but fans might be wise to temper their expectations. Liverpool have the players and the structure to achieve such lofty ambitions, but failing to do so would by no means point toward a failure at the start of a new era.

Liverpool sit atop the Premier League pile after six games, having also defeated AC Milan at the San Siro in their Champions League opener.

It's been a remarkable start if you think about it, with illustrious boss Jurgen Klopp gone and only Federico Chiesa signed in the summer to reinforce a formidable frontline.

Everyone's pulling their weight, although certain players still have so much more to give, with Dominik Szoboszlai the most obvious pick following his recent performances.

Dominik Szoboszlai's start to the season

Liverpool signed Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022 as Klopp moved to revamp his struggling midfield. He had a £60m release clause and stand-in sporting director Jorg Schmadtke paid it in full to bring the dynamic number ten to Anfield.

Journalist Marcel Moeller had hailed Szoboszlai as a "generational talent" for his efforts in Germany, and so when he hit the ground running in the Premier League, it looked like the Kop and found its next superstar.

Ultimately though, his 2023/24 campaign left plenty to be desired but also showcased the ability that captured Klopp's attention. As per FBref, Szoboszlai ranked among the top 17% of midfielders in the Premier League that year for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 4% for shot-creating actions and the top 9% for progressive carries per 90.

He dipped toward the end of Klopp's tenure but looked to be revitalised under Slot's wing, albeit failing to muster the kind of prolificness that is expected from a player of his pedigree and quality.

Culpable of a poor miss against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, the Hungary captain squandered the perfect chance to open his account in the Premier League this year, but his shot, straight at Sam Johnstone, was saved, and he is still yet to score, with one goal (in the Champions League) and one assist across seven games in all competitions.

Szoboszlai is a top talent but there's a sense that he's operating below his full potential, and this is frustrating. He needs to do more. Liverpool placed much faith in him when bringing him to Merseyside over one year ago, signing him despite holding a vested interest in Nicolo Barella.

When Liverpool nearly signed Nicolo Barella

Barella was routinely linked with a transfer to Liverpool over the final few years of Klopp's reign, but it looked to come to a head in 2023. Liverpool, fallen into a ditch after a wretched 2022/23 campaign, needed major surgery. Jordan Henderson and his midfield coterie had lost their legs, had been sapped of their one-time vim and vigour.

Szoboszlai was joined by Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo in an effort to make sweeping changes, and it worked. That said, the Hungary star was the highest-costing venture by a distance though and has been outshone by both of Mac Allister and Gravenberch (this season).

Barella could have been the perfect statement signing to close Klopp's Liverpool career. According to The Times' Paul Joyce, Liverpool really admired the Inter Milan midfielder and wanted to make their move, but were concerned by Newcastle United's £52m signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, a deal that raised Inter's valuation of their linchpin.

Reports from Italy that summer had also claimed that the Reds were eager to sign Barella, but it was actually Newcastle who made the first official move.

It emerged that the Magpies were closing in on a sensational £50m transfer for the Italy international in a deal worth about £50m in June 2023, but the deal ultimately broke down.

Liverpool never raised their intrigue to the next level and instead activated Szoboszlai's exit clause. Would signing Barella have been the better move?

One that got away The transfers that nearly happened but never did. This article is part of Football FanCast's One That Got Away series.

How Nicolo Barella compares to Dominik Szoboszlai

Barella is earning legend status on the blue half of the San Siro, having chalked up 240 appearances in all competitions and playing an instrumental role in winning two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies.

According to FBref's player comparison model, Szoboszlai is Barella's second-most comparable player, with the Italian ranking among the top 5% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions and the top 5% for progressive passes per 90.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

He's an elite distributor, but he's also a tenacious and industrious option and would have gelled nicely against the all-encompassing nature of Mac Allister and the new-found prowess at number six from Gravenberch.

That said, Slot's system requires a forward-thrusted midfielder (Szoboszlai) to operate at its maximum. Barella is deeper-sitting and would not have the same effect in a more compact centre that leaves gaps in the half spaces between midfield and attack.

Nicolo Barella: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Central midfield 334 29 52 Attacking midfield 36 1 4 Defensive midfield 21 3 3 Left midfield 2 0 0 Right midfield 1 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, his defensive metrics could see some improvement. As per Sofascore, Barella has averaged 0.8 tackles per game this season while only winning 33% of his ground duels - Szoboszlai, by comparison, has seen significant gains in that department, winning 51% of his ground duels in the Premier League.

Szoboszlai's off-the-ball work and intensity offer Slot's side something singular. He's very important and must not be solely judged by his goal return, but it is a major point of the job that needs improving.

Hailed as a "genius" by sports editor Mike Pielluci, Barella is a similar player but perhaps more cultured and technically sharp in possession, and he could have been a tailor-made fit for this newly-shaped Liverpool team.

Still, Szoboszlai has plenty more to give, and he's playing a role in a squad that's currently at the top of the Premier League, with sights set on silver.