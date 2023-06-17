Liverpool appear to have homed their sights on Paris Saint-Germain prodigy Warren Zaire-Emery amid recent reports of the teenager's mounting interest across Europe.

What's the latest on Warren Zaire-Emery to Liverpool?

According to RMC Sport, the French outlet claims that the Reds are among a cluster of outfits vying for the 17-year-old's signature after a remarkable breakout season with the French champions.

Zaire-Emery is also attracting the attention of treble winners Manchester City, who are interested in including the teenager in a deal involving Bernardo Silva - who has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium - while Borussia Dortmund also eyeing a swoop.

The talented Frenchman is already valued at £17m by CIES Football Observatory, though such a valuation will surely only skyrocket over the forthcoming seasons.

How good is Warren Zaire-Emery?

When asked of his thoughts on Zaire-Emery's meteoric rise, PSG Deputy Academy Director Yohan Cabaye said: "I'm not surprised, because he has the intelligence to understand, and also to know that he has to keep working, and he has the behaviour, the fantastic behaviour that gives him the chance to play.

"He deserves everything he has."

Still only 17 years old, the central midfielder is one of the most gifted talents in Europe, and after making his senior debut in PSG's first Ligue 1 match of the season, he has achieved a total of 31 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals.

As per FBref, he already ranks among the top 15% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for non-penalty goals, the top 19% for progressive carries, the top 10% for successful take-ons and the top 5% for progressive passes received per 90 - as well as the top 3% for pass completion.

Hailed as an "incredible talent" by Joe Cole, Zaire-Emery would undoubtedly play a role in Liverpool's first-team system if he was signed, having completed 92% of his passes and succeeded with 59% of his dribbles in the French top-flight this term, as per Sofascore. Interestingly, these numbers would top the rankings in the Reds' squad based on last season's Premier League data.

And given his prodigious roots, he could even surpass Spaniard Stefan Bajcetic's potential on Merseyside, with the 18-year-old box-to-box ace earning all the plaudits this term for his own breakout exploits.

Bajcetic forged 19 displays and scored one goal before injury cruelly ended his resounding campaign prematurely, but he will expect to earn further opportunities next year as he continues his ascent, having been hailed as "so mature and composed for his age" by journalist Ben Bocsak.

An energetic and nimble player, the former Celta Vigo starlet could yet blossom into one of the Premier League's leading centre-midfielders, but if Zaire-Emery was to join the Reds fold, he could yet eclipse his progress.

Nicknamed "the robot" by his peers, the PSG sensation would definitely not come cheap if his signature was to be procured by the Anfield side this year, but he is arguably one of the most advanced youngsters around and would only enhance Klopp's squad with his dynamic abilities that belie his tender age.