Liverpool suffered from the failure to sign Chelsea-bound duo Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo this month, but Jurgen Klopp is looking to right the wrongs and ensure his outfit can thrive this season.

What's the latest on Wataru Endo to Liverpool?

According to a wealth of sources - including Fabrizio Romano - Liverpool are homing in on the signing of Wataru Endo from German Bundesliga side Stuttgart for roughly €18m (£15m).

This one's moving pretty quickly, with the Japanese midfielder undergoing his medical on Merseyside today and poised to sign to bolster Liverpool's midfield.

The Anfield side lost James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in June after their contracts expired, while Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were sold to Saudi Arabian sides for a combined £52m, leaving the Reds desperate for depth, and Endo could be the industrious presence to enhance the club's centre.

Who is Wataru Endo?

Let's not beat around the bush, 30-year-old Stuttgart midfielder is not among the names that Liverpool supporters have been craving over the past days and weeks, but this "proper warrior and leader", as he has been proclaimed by Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard, could prove to be the most astute of signings.

There will, of course, be an expectation from the fans that another, perhaps more lucrative signature will be brought in to replace Fabinho and ensure the club have a midfield anchor to hold up against the Casemiro's, Declan Rice's and Rodri's of the Premier League, but then Liverpool have oft opted for the shrewder route.

Endo, nonetheless, is a tenacious and unrelenting midfield force, and those who have watched him in action over the past several seasons will sing his praises resoundingly.

As per Squawka, the 50-cap international has made the most clearances, aerial duel wins and possession wins in the defensive third since the start of the 2021/22 league season.

Indeed, the 5 foot 10 ace ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for clearances and the top 5% for aerial wins per 90, as per FBref, highlighting a tenacity and presence unfelt at Anfield for a while now, with Fabinho, who was at the epicentre of the club's plight last year, ranking among the top 36% and 34% for the same metrics.

The "terrific" midfield "monster" - as Endo has been called by Bundesliga commentator Dan O'Hagan - would provide Liverpool with the stability and assiduousness to rekindle the vigour and intensity, and while he is not a 'world-class' phenom that the club covets, he will surprise more than a few.

Endo would also prove to be a masterful signing when considering the possible success of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, with the Argentine signing for Liverpool for £35m this summer, having been hailed as "outstanding" by an awestruck Klopp already.

The 24-year-old machine ranks among the top 15% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for shot-creating actions, the top 18% for progressive carries and the top 14% for successful take-ons per 90,

The £150k-per-week dynamo can also play in the pivot role in midfield, as he did against Chelsea in the season opener at Stamford Bridge, and while he impressed during that match, completing 88% of his passes, winning seven of his 11 ground duels and making three tackles, his creativity is best utilised further up the pitch.

Endo could be the solvent to hold the ship together, and serving as a veritable brick wall in the centre, blocking the advances of the opposition and sweeping the danger aside, Mac Allister could be emboldened in his efforts and unlock the full scale of his potential on Merseyside.