Liverpool extended their winning run to seven matches across all competitions after dispatching Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, bagging their fourth successive 3-1 victory.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been positively resurgent this term after failing to achieve their seasonal goals quite dramatically last year, a withered midfield and squad at the end of its life force brutally exposed and ground into the dirt after years at the top.

Against Leicester, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, the Reds kept on marching, completing yet another turnaround after falling behind in the early phase, and while Klopp made ten changes from the team that defeated West Ham United in the league on Sunday, they still got the job done.

How did Jarell Quansah perform vs Leicester?

There is a real feeling that Liverpool boast a level of depth unseen in some time, with the much-changed starting line-up still capable of defeating an impressive Leicester side, storming the Championship with Enzo Maresca at the helm.

Dominik Szoboszai, granted, did come off the bench to make quite the impact, scoring a rocket of strike that Steven Gerrard would tip his hat to, and he really does look to be one of the club's best signings in a long time, indeed heralded for his "Gerrard-esque" effort by The Athletic's James Pearce.

However, away from the offensive, it was academy graduate Jarell Quansah who left his indelible mark after another starring display, with the 20-year-old really impressive since entering the senior set-up this season.

Indeed, Quansah was praised for his "absolutely phenomenal" introduction by vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, but it was against the Foxes that he produced his finest performance.

As per Sofascore, the 6 foot 3 titan recorded a match score of 7.4, earning an assist, making three interceptions, completing 104 touches and boasting a 91% passing accuracy, and has left the Reds fanbase fizzing after an emphatic rise.

He looks like he could ply his trade under the Anfield lights for years to come, and while he has captured the awe of the club, it was Wataru Endo who was the real winner on Wednesday night.

How did Wataru Endo perform vs Leicester?

Quansah was great, but Endo too produced an "excellent" display of control in the centre of the pitch, as was said by content creator Jamie Holme.

Sofascore bestowed the 30-year-old a 7.7 match rating after complementing his assist for Szoboszlai's goal with a 90% passing accuracy, winning six of his 13 contested duels, making four interceptions and succeeding with his sole dribble attempt.

He was signed from German side Stuttgart for £16m in the summer after Liverpool missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, and was heralded as a "warrior and leader" by Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard.

Wataru Endo's standout attributes* Rank among midfielders in Europe (FBref) Aerial wins Top 8% Clearances Top 12% Goals Top 21% Assists Top 25% Blocks Top 28%

Having taken a "big step forward" - according to Pearce - the £50k-per-week Japan star has now proved his worth to Klopp and established that he can indeed provide the kind of composure and tenacity in midfield to effectively aid Liverpool in their endeavours.

There's a long season ahead, and while many scratched their heads upon his signing in August, Endo might just prove to play a big role.