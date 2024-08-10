As their summer transfer window continues to heat up, Liverpool are now reportedly weighing up a move to sign a La Liga ace who starred at Euro 2024 and is keen on a move to Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news

Of course, as things stand, the headlines are being dominated by Martin Zubimendi and Liverpool's pursuit of the Spaniard. With a matter of weeks left until the transfer window slams shut too, there's only likely to be more fast-paced twists and turns on that front. The Reds are reportedly confident that they can complete a deal but Real Sociedad aren't allowing their star man to leave without putting up a fight, much to the frustration of those at Anfield.

The Euro 2024 winner would finally replace Fabinho and complete a midfield rebuild that started with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch last summer. While Zubimendi continues to steal the headlines, however, the Reds have also turned their attention towards another La Liga star who impressed at the Euros.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are now weighing up a move to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili in a deal that could be worth around €30m (£26m) this summer. The Valencia goalkeeper is reportedly keen on a move to Anfield and the Premier League giants may seal his signature, before sending him straight on loan for consistent game time whilst Alisson is still Arne Slot's number one.

A standout for an exciting Georgia side at the Euros, Mamardashvili is still just 23 years old and is a rare shot-stopper who may help Liverpool ease their eventual Alisson blow. The Brazilian, now 31 years old, won't be at the peak of his powers forever, opening the door for a player of Mamardashvili's calibre to complete the near-impossible job of replacing him at Anfield.

"Commanding" Mamardashvili can replace Alisson

Whilst Liverpool are unlikely to replace Alisson's comfort on the ball, they can replace his incredible shot-stopping ability by signing Mamardashvili, who still has plenty of time to improve his distribution to reach the level of the Brazilian. The Valencia goalkeeper stands at a staggering 6ft 6in too, which means that he would only offer a further aerial dominance to Alisson.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Giorgi Mamardashvili Alisson Clean Sheets 13 8 Saves Per 90 2.82 2.86 Pass Completion Rate 53% 86.3% Save Percentage 73.8% 73.4%

Mamardashvili's pass completion rate should be seen as a concern, but since it's balanced out by his fantastic save percentage which beats Alisson's in some achievement, Liverpool can help the 23-year-old take his game to the next level on the ball.

Described as a "commanding presence" at 6 foot 6 by analyst Ben Mattinson, the Valencia star has certainly earned a big move and an instant loan away from Anfield would be ideal for the sake of his game time. Then, when Alisson is ready to step away from his number one spot, Mamardashvili would emerge as an instant replacement to solve a problem before it even has a chance to rear its head at Liverpool.