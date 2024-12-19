Liverpool made it into the Carabao Cup semi-final last night, beating Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s, making it 20 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Goals from Darwin Núñez and Harvey Elliott secured the win for Arne Slot’s side, claiming their second win against the Saints already this campaign.

The Reds will now face either Newcastle, Arsenal or the winner of tonight’s clash between Tottenham and Manchester United - looking to claim their first title since the Dutchman’s arrival over the summer.

Last night’s victory was made all the more impressive given the rotation of the squad, giving members of the club the opportunity to stake their claim for a regular starting role in the coming weeks.

Many players took their opportunity with both hands, but the same can’t be said for some players who failed to impress on the south coast during the meeting.

Liverpool’s star performers against Southampton

Midfielder Elliot was starting his first game of the Slot era, missing the majority of the early months of the season through injury - with his last start coming way back in May.

The 21-year-old made six passes into the final third during his 90-minute display, looking to provide others with the opportunity of getting onto the scoresheet after his goal in the first half.

He also starred out of possession, winning 100% of the tackles he entered, whilst making three recoveries and giving Slot a potential selection headache ahead of Sunday’s trip to face Spurs.

Fellow midfielder Wataru Endo was also handed the rare opportunity to start from the off, taking his chance with both hands, and producing a superb display, albeit in an unnatural centre-back role.

The Japanese international completed four tackles and won 11 duels - with both tallies being the highest of any player on the pitch between both sets of players.

He also completed 93% of his passes, completing two interceptions and not looking out of place in an unfamiliar position.

However, one other player who was handed a start once again looked off the place, potentially putting his first-team place at risk in the near future.

The Liverpool dud who dropped a 5/10 display

Defender Jarell Quansah was starting just his fifth match of the campaign against the Saints last night, looking to force his way back into the manager’s plans after falling down the pecking order.

However, his display wouldn’t have shown the boss that he made the wrong call, looking sluggish throughout and unable to make the most of his recall to the starting eleven.

The academy graduate featured for the entire contest, completing 92 passes and achieving a total of 103 touches - the highest of any player for the Reds.

Jarell Quansah's stats for Liverpool against Southampton Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 103 Passes completed 92/96 (96%) Clearances 2 Duels won 4/6 (66%) Fouls committed 1 Possession lost 4x Stats via SofaScore

Whilst such figures may seem impressive, defensively he looked shaky, making two clearances and unable to prevent Cameron Archer from finding the top corner in the second half.

He was also lucky not to receive his marching orders after referee Simon Hooper somehow didn’t see his pull on Matheus Fernandes when the Saints' midfielder was through on goal in stoppage time.

As a result, he was handed a 5/10 match rating by The Express’ Charlie Gordon, the joint-lowest of any Reds player who started the encounter last night.

After such a display, he will be lucky to be handed another opportunity to become a regular under the Dutchman in the near future, opening the door to a potential January departure.

The form of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate makes it all the more difficult for the youngster to force himself back into the starting lineup, which could see him depart Anfield as a result.