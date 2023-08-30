Liverpool's start to the season has been promising, with two wins and an away draw against Chelsea to kick off the Premier League campaign, but the more pragmatic supporters will still feel another midfielder is paramount to the club's success.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo have all been signed to combat the departures of a raft of midfielders this summer, but a No. 6 is still needed.

Jurgen Klopp will be well aware of the looming transfer deadline in just a few days, and while the waters are calm right now, the club appear to be working with intent under the surface.

Who are Liverpool interested in signing?

According to The Independent, the Red are indeed investigating the possibility of making another signing this week, and while Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure is the top target, Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi might be the more realistic name.

The Eagles have touted their Malian midfielder at €60m (£52m), and given that the Foxes suffered relegation last term, Ndidi could be signed - with Leicester willing to do business.

How good is Wilfred Ndidi?

Klopp has often opted to move for players who have fallen prey to the drop zone over his tenure at Anfield, with Andrew Robertson, Gini Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri all playing big roles in the club's illustrious success over the past several years.

Indeed, it's a path well-trodden on Merseyside and given the immense success the club have had in this regard, it might prove to be an astute move to seal a swoop for an industrious midfielder such as Ndidi.

The Robertson deal in particular has paid dividends for Liverpool, with the 61-cap Scotland captain arriving from Hull City for just £10m in 2017, since cementing himself as one of Europe's finest full-backs and forging 270 displays across one of the most prosperous periods in Liverpool's modern history.

The 29-year-old is evidence that success can be found away from the more lucrative, high-profile names on the scene, having been heralded as a "Duracell Bunny" by Liverpool writer Leanne Prescott for his unrelenting intensity.

The Nigerian midfielder was signed for his Premier League side from Belgian side Genk for £15m in 2017, and has since made 243 appearances, winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

Several days ago, it was reported that Nottingham Forest were closing in on a deal for the 26-year-old, and while the Tricky Trees have now presented an opening proposal, Liverpool are alerted to the possibility of hijacking the transfer.

The £75k-per-week "machine" - as hailed by BBC contributor Raj Choban - has not enjoyed the most successful few years, missing 41 matches since the start of the 2021/22 term due to unfortunate injury issues, though is definitely an “elite player” - as once claimed by BBC's John Bennett.

But he remains a tenacious, tough-tackling phenom and one who would bolster Liverpool's centre considerably, ranking among the top 5% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles and blocks, and the top 1% for interceptions and clearances per 90, as per FBref.

Given that he has entered the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, Ndidi could be snapped up for peanuts, and if Liverpool are indeed unwilling to meet Palace's expensive valuation of Doucoure, the Leicester man might be the man for the job.

After all, Klopp knows a thing or two about signing relegated players, just look at how Robertson's done since leaving Hull.