Not resting on their laurels despite sitting top of both the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool are now reportedly willing to include Konstantinos Tsimikas in a swap deal to sign an instant upgrade.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have shocked the rest of English football by how they've seamlessly transitioned into life under Arne Slot. It would have been easy to suggest that those at Anfield were in for a similar drop-off to Manchester United when they lost Sir Alex Ferguson over a decade ago. Whilst the Red Devils are yet to find their replacement for a club legend, however, Liverpool have smoothly moved on from Jurgen Klopp and into what could be another era full of success.

Slot took no time at all to make his mark and several players are benefitting as a result. Perhaps none more so than Curtis Jones, who stole the show against Greece on his England debut to continue a fine season in the middle of the park.

What has quickly become apparent is just how ruthless Slot can be - dropping Andrew Robertson following his poor display against Bukayo Saka and Arsenal before only restoring the Scot against Aston Villa recently. And that cut-throat nature could reflect in the Reds' transfer plans.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Liverpool are now willing to ditch Tsimikas in a swap deal for Antonee Robinson, who is valued at £40m by Fulham. The American left-back has enjoyed an excellent couple of seasons to earn a place on Liverpool's radar and could now emerge to hand Robertson his toughest battle yet during his time at Anfield.

"Great" Robinson would solve Slot's Robertson problem

Slot shouldn't have too many issues to worry about, but as he watched Saka run in behind Robertson before checking back inside with ease and opening the scoring for Arsenal a few weeks ago, one problem may have emerged. Now 30 years old and a player who's rarely missed a game in several seasons, Robertson's time in Liverpool's best 11 may be coming to an end.

Tsimikas is not the player who will bring the Scot's incredible run to an end, however. The Greek is a backup and must remain that. Instead, Liverpool should welcome one of the Premier League's most in-form left-backs in Fulham star Robinson.

Premier League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Andrew Robertson Antonee Robinson Starts 9 11 Assists 0 3 Tackles Won 7 22 Ball Recoveries 41 42

Fulham boss Marco Silva will, of course, be desperate to keep hold of Robinson, having been full of praise for the American earlier this season, telling The Athletic: “The way he started last week, he’s a great great athlete. He’s a crucial crucial player for us. If he keeps improving then it will be another big season ahead for him. A great assist, great decision to do it first time for Iwobi. He has to really like his performance.”