Highlights

Liverpool could turn to an international midfielder to strengthen their engine room this summer after missing out on key targets, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Liverpool?

Truthfully, Liverpool have struggled to attract key targets this window and this has caused frustration among some sections of the Anfield faithful despite Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai being recruited, as per Transfermarkt.

The Reds had been keen to add both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to their midfield and pursued both heavily at separate stages of their respective sagas, which played out in a painful fashion. Chelsea have now claimed Caicedo's signature and are expected to put the finishing touches together to bring Lavia to Stamford Bridge, as per Sky Sports.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has put the boot into Liverpool's transfer dealings so far and revealed his fury at their failure to bring in appropriate midfield reinforcements, stating on Monday: "(They're) in a pretty difficult place, people know they are desperate. They put a bid in for Lavia today for £60m when they refused to pay £50m four or five days ago. It's an absolute mess and a joke.

According to The Independent, Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure has been earmarked as a new target for Liverpool and may arrive at Anfield for under the £60 million mark.

Mali international Doucoure is believed to be keen on a move to Anfield and personal terms will not be a stumbling block in negotiations.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, PSV Eindhoven ace Ibrahim Sangare and AS Monaco anchor Youssouf Fofana have been mooted as potential midfield additions during various periods of the window, according to various sources.

Fofana, who has been hailed as "magnificent", has also been courted by West Ham United earlier this window and Monaco are said to want between £26 million and £31 million for the 24-year-old, as per The Daily Mail.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones believes that Fofana in particular is a name that is 'there for the taking' at Anfield this summer.

Jones stated: "We're now back at the point where they've got to show ambition with a target. Beyond Lavia, there's not really much you can do to sign a player of that profile.

"You can go and test Real Madrid for Aurélien Tchouameni, but you're probably not going to get him. Beyond that, you're looking at players like Sangare, maybe Fofana, who have mainly been linked with other clubs but are still there for the taking.

"So yeah, a very strange moment for Liverpool but a very important one that they have to get right."

What now for Liverpool?

Liverpool will be keen to build on their 1-1 draw away at Chelsea on the opening day when they face Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday afternoon as they bid to claim their first three points of the campaign, as per Sky Sports.

Foot Mercato via FootballTransfers have revealed that Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is still a name of interest to the Reds despite going cold on the Netherlands international earlier in the window.

Saudi Pro League clubs have suffered a disadvantage in their hunt to sign Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Alisson as it has emerged that their current employers won't entertain any offers for their services, as per 90min.

Fulham's Joao Palhinha and Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram are also two players that Liverpool have a vested attraction towards as the transfer window ticks on, according to The Daily Mail.