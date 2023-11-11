Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp deserves all the plaudits for crafting illustrious success with the first-team since joining the Premier League club in 2015, but he has also ensured that the academy ranks are producing talents capable of ascending to the fore.

The Reds' vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold is the obvious example, integral in all of the silverware gleaned under the German's management, while the likes of Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah have all filtered into the squad over the past several years, at different stages.

While not the only talented member of Barry Lewtas' current formative crop, 16-year-old Trey Nyoni might just be the most talented, with the attacking midfielder dazzling in his early days on Merseyside.

Trey Nyoni's style of play

Signing from Leicester City in the summer, Nyoni is a midfielder by trade with incredible ease in attacking movements, demonstrating precocious technical ability over the past several years.

From just four appearances in the U18 Premier League, Nyoni - who qualifies for both England and Zimbabwe's national teams - has already scored three goals and supplied one assist.

Perhaps more impressively, he has featured twice in the Premier League 2 and was "impressive" against Barrow AFC in the EFL Trophy earlier this week - as per journalist Ben Bocsak.

Against senior opposition, Nyoni really did dazzle and blended his creativity with defensive might, winning 80% of his duels; such an all-encompassing midfield game at such an early stage is remarkable and bodes well for his future career.

Indeed, such dynamism is reflective of Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai, who Nyoni has actually outscored in 2023/24 so far, albeit at very different levels.

Dominik Szoboszlai's season by numbers

Liverpool completed the £60m transfer of playmaker Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in the summer as Klopp looked to recraft his flagging midfield, and the signs this season have been most promising.

Hailed as an "artist" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Hungary captain has posted two goals and two assists apiece from 15 matches across all competitions.

As per Sofascore, the attacking midfielder has completed 88% of his passes in the Premier League, averaging 2.4 key passes, 7.2 ball recoveries and 1.3 tackles per game.

He also ranks among the top 4% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for blocks and the top 7% for clearances per 90, as per FBref, underscoring his tenacious skill and application.

Nyoni is right at the start of his promising career, the fledgling phase, and he will require years of careful management to bring him to the standard that is expected of those in Klopp's first team.

But the talent, undoubtedly, is there, and Nyoni dwells in the perfect climate to continue his development and travel down a path toward prominence.

Like Szoboszlai, he is developing a knack for impressing across the park and will only grow as the months and years roll on, with it certainly not implausible that he will be flourishing under the Anfield lights in a few seasons.

With a natural eye for goal and an all-action ability, he could prove to be an attacking midfielder of every bit the calibre of Szoboszlai in the future, and he is certainly one to watch.