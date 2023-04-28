Liverpool are one of the clubs most interested in signing Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah after Jurgen Klopp personally requested to secure his services, according to reports.

What's the latest on Musah to Liverpool?

The Reds have four central players out of contract at the end of the season so the need for reinforcements is clear, and having pulled out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, the 20-year-old is one of the primary alternative names to have been linked.

The United States international still has another three years remaining on his deal at the Mestalla Stadium, but with Voro's side just two points clear of the drop zone and therefore in serious danger of relegation, some of their most prized assets could be looking to secure a move elsewhere during the upcoming window, and in this case, potentially to the Premier League.

The Merseyside outfit were credited with an initial interest in the La Liga star back in January and it's since been reported that they have made contact with his representatives to discuss a potential deal for the upcoming window. He has a €100m (£88m) release clause included in his terms, and it sounds like the boss is willing to take the matter into his own hands.

According to Spanish reports (via Sport Witness), Liverpool, alongside Serie A giants Inter Milan, are both "on the lookout" for Musah ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Valencia midfielder is expected to "consider leaving" his side this summer which has also "attracted the attention" of several other unnamed clubs across Europe, but it's only the two specified teams that have "shown the most interest" at present. The American is "one of the great requests" of Klopp, with the boss believing that he would "fit perfectly" into the centre at Anfield.

Should Liverpool splash the cash on Musah?

Musah is naturally a central midfielder but has the ability to positively impact the game at both ends of the pitch, and having been hailed a "high-quality" player with an "elite engine" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Liverpool should definitely splash the cash this summer.

The World Cup participant has won 33 tackles from 45 players challenged this season so loves to get stuck in and regain possession for his team, but he's also capable of contributing to efforts in the final third, having scored 11 goals and provided six assists since the start of his fledgling career, as per Transfermarkt.

The Valencia talisman would additionally add outstanding versatility to Klopp's squad on Merseyside with his ability to operate in a remarkable nine various positions across the field, including five various roles in midfield, so FSG need to empty their pockets should they want to secure his signature ahead of their fellow competitors.