Liverpool are in contact with the agents of Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah regarding a move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Musah to Liverpool?

The United States international has so far made 100 senior appearances at the Mestalla Stadium, and despite his contract not expiring for another three years, the fact that Voro’s side find themselves as a shock relegation candidate means he could want to move elsewhere this summer.

The La Liga star made a name for himself at the World Cup after playing 345 minutes out of a possible 360, helping his nation make it all the way to the last 16 of the tournament, and it wasn’t long before his performances in Qatar caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds reportedly registered an initial interest in signing the 20-year-old back in December, and whilst a deal failed to materialise in the January window, it appears that FSG are still weighing up a move at the end of the season.

According to 90min, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all “in contact” with Musah’s representatives, whilst Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion have also “joined the list of interested parties”. Atletico Madrid are “admirers”, alongside Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg who additionally “appreciate” him.

Valencia are “bracing themselves” for attention in the months ahead with talks over a new deal having yet failed to reach an agreement, and it’s stated that the midfielder is “ready” to look elsewhere with the ongoing issues at his current club. The New York native does have a €100m (£88m) release clause included in his terms, but it’s claimed that the Spanish giants would “not be able to reject” any kind of sizable offer put in front of them.

Should Liverpool make an offer for Musah?

Liverpool have clearly been long-term admirers of Musah, who has been dubbed the “real deal” by CBS editor Ives Galarcep, so they should definitely consider submitting a bid should they feel he’s available in the summer.

The Puma-sponsored ace has scored five goals and provided three assists during his senior time at Valencia, as per Transfermarkt, and ranks in the 98th percentile for progressive carries by players in his position, so is constantly looking to push forward and make a positive impact in the final third.

Finally, Musah would bring excellent versatility to Merseyside having operated in nine various positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the midfield, so he’d be an exciting acquisition for Klopp should he put pen to paper at Anfield.