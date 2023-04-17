Liverpool midfielder Fabinho receiving a yellow card during the Premier League game vs Leeds was completely “avoidable”, according to journalist Ian Doyle.

What happened during Liverpool's victory?

The Reds were the visitors at Elland Road on Monday evening where Jurgen Klopp and his side secured a 6-1 victory thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and doubles from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah, but the only booking of the night came just before the break.

The Brazil international was forced to make a challenge on Brenden Aaronson on 42 minutes after his defensive teammates failed to clear the ball and ended up presenting the Whites with the perfect chance to pounce, which saw the 29-year-old awarded a yellow card by referee Craig Pawson.

Taking to Twitter, Doyle slammed the Liverpool backline for forcing Fabinho into the book, with the midfielder knowing that Leeds could have found the back of the net should he not have stopped them in their tracks. He wrote:

“Fabinho booked for a foul on Aaronson after #LFC mess about with the ball at the back and gift Leeds an attack. So avoidable. No wonder Fabinho is fuming.”

Should Liverpool be worried about their defence?

Liverpool’s best-performing defender on the night was Trent Alexander-Arnold, who recorded a match rating of 8.6, as per SofaScore, and whilst Ibrahima Konate made a significant error in giving the ball away for Leeds’ opener, Klopp won’t be overly concerned considering the rest of their performance on the night.

The Reds, first and foremost, needed to secure the three points having not won any of their previous five games across all competitions prior to this evening, and the fact that they netted on six occasions made the result all the more convincing.

Football Insider have reported that Joel Matip and Nat Phillips are both expected to be put up for sale this summer so the hierarchy will be able to bring in some improved reinforcements to strengthen the boss’ backline options regardless ahead of the 2023/24 term.