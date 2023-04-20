Liverpool are interested in making a move for Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot at the end of the season, according to a new transfer update.

Is Rabiot leaving Juventus this summer?

The 27-year-old is out of contract at Juve this summer and it doesn't look as though he will sign an extension, instead looking for a fresh challenge. A number of a clubs have been linked with making a move for him and the Reds are one of those who appear to be in the mix.

Liverpool are in desperate need of signing a number of midfielders in the summer transfer window, with that area of the pitch are problem all season long, with the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson really struggling to recapture their past form. While Jude Bellingham looks unlikely to move to Anfield, with the Reds allegedly pulling out of the race to sign him, it could be that someone like Rabiot is viewed as a much cheaper alternative.

Now, a new report has emerged regarding the seven-time league champion's future, confirming there is interest from Merseyside.

Could Liverpool make a move?

According to French journalist Ignazio Genuardi on Twitter [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are one of the clubs who Rabiot could move to this summer:

"At the end of the contract with Juventus, Rabiot can notably count on the interest of Liverpool. While the Old Lady will find it difficult to align with his demands, the former Parisian is on the shortlist of a Klopp in search of reinforcement in the midfield."

There are both positives and negatives when it comes to Liverpool's pursuit of Rabiot, so it is ultimately a case of Jurgen Klopp weighing up whether the move makes sense or not. On the plus side, he is a born winner, as highlighted by his league title tally, and he has now racked up 282 appearances in Ligue 1 and Serie A combined, showing what an experienced player he is at the top level.

A silky midfielder who can provide both quality on the ball and defensive work off it - Andrea Pirlo called him "complete" in the past - the 36-time capped France international has scored eight goals and chipped in with three assists in the league for Juve this season, as well as averaging 1.8 tackles and 1.7 aerial duel wins per game.

That being said, Rabiot is now 28 and not necessarily a long-term acquisition, so Klopp may opt to target younger players such as Ryan Gravenberch, Mason Mount and Nicolo Barella.