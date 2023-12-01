Liverpool defeated LASK 4-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night to win Group E with a game to spare, having blown the Austrian side away with offensive supremacy, albeit squandering several chances.

The Reds were by no means at their best, but Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the killer instinct that has been so intrinsic to the squad's success both this season and for the lion's share of the German's illustrious reign.

The Anfield victory also marked the 30 successive match that Liverpool have found the back of the net - a feat achieved only twice before in the club's history - in what is a flamboyant illustration of the title-winning credentials; Liverpool are firmly in contention to win silverware across every front at this stage of the campaign.

Focus shifts back to the Premier League now, with Klopp's side hosting Fulham on Sunday, with the Merseyside players undoubtedly galvanised by yet another impressive display from Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah's performance vs LASK

The Egyptian sensation has been the fulcrum of Liverpool's attacking efforts for some time, and once again he influenced the play as the Reds probed for goals last night.

Scoring a second-half penalty to take his club tally up to 199 from just 324 matches, he has now posted 13 goals and five assists from 19 matches across all competitions this season.

As per Sofacore, the 31-year-old took five shots across his 56 minutes on the pitch, took 41 touches and completed 86% of his passes. It was not one of his finest in a Liverpool shirt but highlighted his superlative offensive threat and unceasing hunger for goals.

Klopp knows all about Salah's brilliance, and while his display was pleasing, the excellent effort of Luis Diaz on the alternate flank was far more important for the Reds going forward.

Luis Diaz rises to the occasion

Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota were absent from the squad in the Europa League, with the pair picking up injuries against Manchester City last week.

Alisson is understood to be sidelined for two weeks, but Jota's timeframe has not been established and has sparked fears that he will be shackled to the medical room for the winter period.

Jota has been in prolific form this season and has already scored eight times from just 11 starts across all competitions, primarily utilised on the left flank, and while his loss is a blow, Diaz has proved that he can make Klopp and the Liverpool supporters forget about the 26-year-old's absence.

Scoring a delightful goal against LASK, starting the move before incisively placing a header into the net following a darting motion into the box, the Colombian has now plundered five goals from 11 matches.

The 45-cap international has been heralded as a "livewire" by journalist Pete Hall and ranks among the top 8% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 9% for pass completion and the top 17% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

With one eye on Sunday's fixture, Klopp withdrew the £55k-per-week star alongside Salah before the hour mark, but he left his impression on the visitors, complementing his goal with a 92% pass completion rate, success with both of his dribbles, a key pass and by winning three of his four ground duels.

GOAL provided Diaz with an impressive 8/10 match rating, writing: 'Continued his impressive recent form with an energetic and effective performance. Took his goal with aplomb and was a constant threat. The winger has been in remarkable form considering what he has been through in recent weeks and that may be needed with Diogo Jota's injury.'

Jota will be missed throughout the rigorous December period, but with Diaz performing at such a high level and Cody Gakpo - who scored twice against LASK - firing themselves into form, Liverpool could maintain their first-class form.