Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been slammed for his recent run of form following his display in the Reds' Champions League defeat away to Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp's side were set a tough challenge on Wednesday night having lost the first leg of their last-16 tie against the Spanish giants.

However, any hopes of a sensational comeback for Liverpool was ended after Karim Benzema put the hosts ahead on the night to put Madrid well and truly out of sight.

And one player who came under particular scrutiny after the defeat at the Bernabeu was Jota.

The 26-year-old was hooked off after 57 minutes having only registered 23 touches, one off-target shot and having lost possession nine times (via Sofascore).

As relayed on Twitter, the Portuguese forward is now on the end of a dreadful run of form in front of goal, having failed to score in his last 29 appearances.

Fans responded in their numbers on the back of his display in the Spanish capital and the best replies can be seen below...