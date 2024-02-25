This is not how Jurgen Klopp would have hoped his Liverpool side would approach the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, with a spate of injuries ravaging the high-performing squad.

The German rocked Merseyside when, last month, he announced that he would be stepping down from his lionised position as manager at Liverpool, but has declared that "there is space for some chapters" in the build-up to Sunday's showdown.

Liverpool's spirited 4-1 victory over Luton Town in the Premier League earlier this week underscored the quality and drive that this team possess, depleted but dangerous in their attacking play, so impressive after overcoming a dour opening half.

Despite bordering on threadbare, the Anfield side just keep on plugging away and will face a Chelsea side that have been below par for a second successive season, languishing in tenth in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, Chelsea will be determined for some shiny respite and Liverpool must be prepared for a tough afternoon, with many stars stuck on the sidelines.

The Stamford Bridge side will also be desperate to get their own back on Klopp, whose Liverpool team prevailed on penalties in both the Carabao Cup and League Cup finals two seasons ago.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: 21/22 Carabao Cup Final XIs Result: 0-0 AET (11-10 on penalties) LFC XI CFC XI GK - Caoimhin Kelleher GK - Edouard Mendy RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold CB - Trevoh Chalobah CB - Joel Matip CB - Thiago Silva CB - Virgil van Dijk CB - Antonio Rudiger LB - Andy Robertson RWB - Cesar Azpilicueta DM - Fabinho LWB - Marcos Alonso CM - Jordan Henderson CM - N'Golo Kante CM - Naby Keita CM - Mateo Kovacic RW - Mohamed Salah RW - Mason Mount LW - Luis Diaz LW - Christian Pulisic CF - Sadio Mane CF - Kai Havertz Source: Sky Sports

It will, undoubtedly, be a tense encounter between two sides at very different stages.

Liverpool team news vs Chelsea

Liverpool supporters will anxiously wait on news of the fitness of key trio Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, the latter two injured during last weekend's win at Brentford.

Unequivocal though is the unavailability of Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Joel Matip, all beset with various issues and none expected back any time soon.

It is concerning, to say the least, with the Carabao Cup final followed by key matches in the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League before next month's international break.

But for those first-mentioned absentees, there is hope of a swift comeback.

Mohamed Salah & Darwin Nunez could feature

Szoboszlai has not featured since January and so even if the Hungary international is passed fit for the forthcoming fixture, it is almost certain that he would be placed on the bench.

Salah and Nunez, however, played and scored at the Gtech Community Stadium just one week back, and there's a sliver of hope that either of the destructive forwards could find themselves on the starting teamsheet.

Both pictured in training on Friday, the portents certainly point toward that possibility, or at least a spot in the matchday squad, and Salah in particular will be a galvanising presence if available.

The Egyptian's goal-and-assist cameo against Brentford was his first appearance for Liverpool since New Year's Day, having linked up with his national team for the African Cup of Nations and injuring his hamstring.

Across 28 fixtures in all competitions this term, the 31-year-old talisman has posted 19 goals and ten assists, mesmerising in his constancy as Klopp's side seek trophies across every front.

He ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, assists placed and touches in the attacking penalty area, as per FBref. Quite simply, he is Liverpool's linchpin.

But, there's every chance that he will not pass the fitness test and the Reds will be more than prepared for that eventuality; Wednesday's frontline - Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott - all bagged goals and have proved themselves worthy.

For all of Salah's brilliance, his return to the starting line-up might not actually be the most important narrative, with Ibrahima Konate, rested against the Hatters as Jarell Quansah partnered with Virgil van Dijk, poised for a massive responsibility.

Ibrahima Konate must start vs Chelsea

Konate signed for Liverpool from RB Leipzig back in 2020 after his £36m release clause was met and he was been admired for his big potential for the duration of his time at the club, but, aged 24, he is really coming into his own after Matip's season-ending ACL injury back in December.

A multi-faceted defender, Konate ranks among the top 11% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 14% for progressive passes, the top 17% for successful take-ons, the top 18% for shot-creating actions, the top 16% for tackles and the top 7% for aerial duels won per 90.

In the Premier League this season, the France international has only featured from the outset on 13 occasions thus far, as per Sofascore, but he has impressed with his passing and tenacity in defence, completing 88% of his passes, winning 65% of his duels and averaging 4.4 ball recoveries per match.

Ibrahima Konate: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Passing Discipline Tackling Aerial duels Dribbling Source: WhoScored

A towering presence with a highly underrated technical ability, the £70k-per-week titan's prowess could be crucial, especially given that his side will be targetted to avoid the almost infallible Van Dijk's area.

Indeed, described as an “absolute beast" by one analyst for his recent displays, Konate will prove to be a more important figure than Salah, dealing with the likes of Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling and maintaining a rock-solid base.

Van Dijk takes most of the plaudits when Liverpool's rearguard gets hailed and, in truth, this is justified given his incredible performances this season; he is probably the best centre-back in the world right now.

But let's not forget Konate, a tough-tackling, high-energy ace with a trail of excellent recent performances to highlight his importance.

Chelsea have not been at the races once again this season but recently, there have been signs of improvements under Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool's monstrous defensive pairing has a task on their hands but they will provide the steely resolve at the back to bat the Blues away and allow Liverpool to implement the fluency to secure the first slice of silverware this season, with further success on the cards.