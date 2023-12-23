Around 70 minutes into Liverpool's clash against Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp decided to make a triple substitution, effectively stifling the building fluency that turned the Premier League clash in the hosts' favour.

Liverpool welcomed first-placed Arsenal knowing that victory would open the pathway to pole position on Christmas Day, but the Gunners know their salt and capitalised on some poor defending in the opening phase, with Gabriel's headed effort bypassing Alisson's goal to set a sombre tone.

But a rejuvenated Anfield said no, and bellowed and cheered in a chorus of staunch support for Klopp's side, and they were duly rewarded when Mohamed Salah rifled in a spectacular shot to restore parity right before the half-hour mark.

Neither side managed to score again, with those changes after the break hindering the fluidity that had threatened a Liverpool winner after a slow start.

Mohamed Salah's performance vs Arsenal

Liverpool will have to settle for a draw but that is by no means a poor result. At Christmas, they are just one point behind the table-toppers and the sole defeat of the league campaign remains that contentious match against Tottenham Hotspur that calls for a sit-down and a glass of water upon recollection.

Salah, as he does so often, provided the crucial touch for his side, sparking the game into life after making light work of Oleksandr Zinchenko's defensive attempt, having latched onto an exquisite Trent Alexander-Arnold through ball.

As per Sofascore, the 31-year-old also made two key passes and just proved to be an all-round menace against an admittedly brilliant Arsenal backline.

While his offensive contribution was important, Liverpool's attack didn't quite get going and he was guilty of some poor decisions.

However, in the defensive third, Klopp will be delighted with Ibrahima Konate's sublime showing, with the France international described as an “absolute beast” by one analyst.

Ibrahima Konate's games vs Arsenal by numbers

Konate has not always succeeded on the fitness front since joining Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2020, but he sure knows how to impose himself on rival forwards.

Hailed for his "immense" display by Reds correspondent James Pearce, Konate looked every bit the titan as Virgil van Dijk beside him in the central defence, and a lesser effort may well have seen Liverpool suffer a damaging home defeat.

Taking 58 touches, Konate won seven duels and made five tackles as he suppressed the spirited Gunners' advances, with his composure and energy allowing Alexander-Arnold to foray forward with confidence.

The 24-year-old also completed 84% of his passes and made one key pass, demonstrating his willingness to influence offensive transition, while he also blocked two shots and made an important clearance.

Writing in his post-match ratings, GOAL's Tom Maston handed the Frenchman an 8/10 score, saying: "A couple of scary moments under the high ball apart, the France defender was outstanding in covering the space left by Alexander-Arnold's forays into midfield. Needs to find some consistency now."

With Joel Matip sidelined for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign after rupturing his ACL against Fulham earlier in December, Konate's presence alongside his skipper will be crucial, with the title race very much open at this stage.

Liverpool will rue missed chances and ineffectual substitutions, but Arsenal are the real deal and Klopp's men showed great heart to overcome an initial setback. On to the next one, or so it goes.