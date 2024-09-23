Liverpool's interest in completing the signing of an "incredible" player who's been likened to Lionel Messi has now gone up a notch, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are still being linked with possible new signings despite the window closing several weeks ago, as Arne Slot looks to bolster what is already a squad brimming with elite-level quality.

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson has been targeted by Liverpool in the past and has again emerged as an option, as they look to pip rivals Manchester United to his signature in 2025. Andy Robertson is now 30 years of age and arguably not quite the world-class force he was a few years ago, so it is important that a long-term replacement is lined up.

Another left-back in the form of Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez is also thought to be being eyed up by the Reds, with the Hungarian playing alongside Dominik Szoboszlai at international level. United are once again keen, so there could be a battle to snap him up. Meanwhile, another former target, Nicolo Barella, is also being linked with a switch to Anfield in one of the upcoming transfer windows, with the Italian reportedly seen as the ideal profile of midfielder for Slot to bring in.

Liverpool ready to splash the cash on "incredible" Wirtz

According to a new report from Caught Offside, Liverpool are still looking to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, having shown interest in him in the past. The Reds' willingness to snap up the 21-year-old is believed to be "strengthening", with the Germany international "understood to be open to a move to the Premier League" and the Reds now "xpected to be willing to pay the €100m required", which is roughly £83.5m.

Wirtz could be a phenomenal addition for Liverpool, having shone so much for Leverkusen in their title-winning Bundesliga season last time around. The German scored and assisted 15 times apiece in the league and Europa League, not only winning the former but also reaching the final of the latter.

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has even compared aspects of his game to Messi, in terms of his choice of pass, and Joe Cole said of him back in May: "Incredible. I’ve watched him three times this year now and he’s blown me away every time. He’s got a South American flair with a German efficiency about him. We’ve all heard of Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, and Musiala. This lad will be new to the British viewers. Let me tell you, he is every bit as talented as those players. He could go on to be anything."

Still only 21, the sky feels like the limit for Wirtz, and he could add an extra dimension to Liverpool's attack, battling Szoboszlai for minutes in a central attacking midfield role, as well as being able to shine out on the left wing, if required.

Leverkusen will clearly be desperate to keep hold of their star man, so it won't be easy for the Reds to get him, while Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also represent great options for him, but he should be considered a primary addition.