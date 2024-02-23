At the time of writing, Jurgen Klopp has managed Liverpool for 470 matches, winning silverware across every angle and restoring a club in disrepair upon his arrival way back when.

True, he's never won a trophy more than once (though that might change in a matter of days), nor has he been the dominant Premier League outfit of his tenure - that title lies with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

But he has an ineffable quality of brilliance, he entered a city yearning for change and will leave it awash with memories, a lifetime of memories, and a legacy that will endure beyond his years. Perpetual icon status.

But all things come to an end and Klopp shocked a doting fanbase last month when he revealed that he would be stepping down from his manager's position at the end of the campaign, draping the curtain on a truly special journey.

While gleaning silverware is not everything, it certainly matters for a club of Liverpool's standing and given that the club is firing on all cylinders right now, first-placed in the Premier League and in with a good shout across the Carabao Cup (the final forthcoming), the FA Cup (hosting Southampton in the fifth round), and the Europa League (bookmakers' favourites), there's every chance that the German will get a deserving illustrious sendoff.

Crucially, though, Klopp is leaving Anfield in a great position to continue the journey and reach further heights over the coming years, the squad stocked with talent, as with the academy.

Liverpool's youth fold has not always been the most productive, and while Klopp started his Merseyside journey with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the cusp of a breakthrough, it's remarkable to see the gains that the development squads have undertaken across recent years.

So many starlets are pushing for a place in the first-team, and while Alexander-Arnold is understandably set as the gold standard, there's no denying that Harvey Elliott is one of the most talented up-and-coming players in the business.

The fee Liverpool paid for Harvey Elliott

Liverpool signed Elliott from Fulham as a 16-year-old back in 2019 with a compensation fee of £4m agreed for his services.

Recognised as an agile and creative midfielder from his formative years, Elliott used to be more of a winger but Klopp has shaped him into a centre-midfielder over the years, with his influence and range of passing best suited for a string-pulling role in the engine room.

And this has proved to be an auspicious move thus far into his career, now valued rather highly to illuminate the fantastic venture in bringing him to Anfield in the first place.

Harvey Elliott's current market value

According to CIES Football Observatory's valuation model, Elliott currently has a market value of £51m, which marks a staggering 1175% increase since he joined Liverpool.

The £40k-per-week midfielder - who has been heralded as an "elite talent" by well-informed scout Jacek Kulig - has proved through such an increase that he has all the trappings of a first-rate phenom down the line, with this valuation only set to burgeon further as he nurtures his skill set.

Scoring a late swooping strike on his 100th Liverpool appearance as Klopp's side dispatched Luton Town last time out in the Premier League, he is now starting to show his worth not only as a highly-rated prospect, but an influential member of a title-chasing team.

Harvey Elliott's season in numbers

Last year, with Liverpool's midfield flagging and foundering, Elliott found himself at the centre of the side and completed 46 matches across every competition.

This year, with the Reds having made sweeping changes to revive the squad, he's been more peripheral but has still made his mark, posting two goals and three assists in all competitions and popping up with some big moments in the Premier League despite starting just four matches.

He has been noted to have “made the difference” on multiple occasions by those such as Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones, and offers spark and ingenuity that few across English shores can emulate - let alone those of the same age.

As per FBref, Elliott ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 7% for shot-creating actions, the top 6% for progressive passes, the top 3% for progressive carries and the top 3% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90.

An elite playmaker in the works, Elliott does need to work on the defensive side of his game but there is no denying that he is one of English football's brightest beacons.

Harvey Elliott: Similar PL Players # Player Club 1. Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 2. Bernardo Silva Manchester City 3. Martin Odegaard Arsenal 4. Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 5. Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool Source: FBref

Given the profile of player that he is compared to by FBref, it's clear to see that he is indeed one of the Premier League's biggest talents.

Elliott does feel to have been around for quite some time but it's important to remember that the 5 foot 7 whiz is still only 20, and there is so much scope for growth and development yet to come.

Klopp will go down in the history books for the work he has done at Liverpool but with stars such as Elliott still only really in the fledgling phase of their career, his impact will define and sculpt what tantalises to be an exciting and silver-laden new chapter at Anfield.